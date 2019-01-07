Three-Game Stretch Versus The East Starts With Knicks

The Portland Trail Blazers (23-17) start a week in which they host three teams from the Eastern Conference with a tilt versus the New York Knicks (10-29) Monday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 65-47

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 41-14

AT THE KNICKS: Knicks lead, 33-24

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 118-114, 11/20/18 (New York)

LAST KNICKS WIN: 107-103, 11/22/16 (New York)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Four (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Monday’s game marks the second of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Knicks during the 2018-19 season. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: Portland’s starting backcourt combined to score 60 points as the Trail Blazers defeated the Knicks, 118-114, at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 20. CJ McCollum led Portland with 31 points (13-23 FG, 5-9 3-PT) to go with four rebounds and two assists while Tim Hardaway Jr. paced the Knicks with 32 points (10-21 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 9-9 FT), fi ve rebounds, four assists and one steal.

• PASSING PHASE: The Trail Blazers are eighth in the NBA in assists over the last four games (26.8 apg) while the Knicks rank 24th in the league in that span (21.5 apg). Both averages are above the two teams respective season averages of 21.5 assists and 19.9 assists.

• CJ McCollum made five three-pointers in each of his last two games against the Knicks. He shot a combined 10-of-16 (62.5%) from beyond the three-point line in those contests. He has shot 19-of-37 (51.4%) from deep against New York for his career.

• Damian Lillard had 29 points (9-22 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 8-10 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and two steals against the Knicks on Nov. 20. Lillard has averaged 30.0 points (47.8% FG, 45.8% 3-PT, 92.6% FT), 3.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in his last six games against New York and has scored at least 30 points four times during that span.

• Jusuf Nurkic posted 13 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks against New York on Nov. 20. He has scored in double figures in four straight games against the Knicks, and has posted a double-double in two of those games.

•Tim Hardaway Jr. has scored 15-plus points in five straight games against the Trail Blazers, including three games of at least 22 points. He has made at least two three-pointers in each of those games, shooting a combined 14-of-32 (43.8%) from deep in that span.

•Noah Vonleh had 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 4-8 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block against Portland on Nov. 20.

• CONNECTION: Portland center Jusuf Nurkic and New York guard Emmanuel Mudiay were teammates with the Denver Nuggets from 2015-17.

• CONNECTION: New York forward Noah Vonleh played for the Trail Blazers for two-plus seasons (2015-18), posting averages of 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 185 games (109 starts).

INJURY NOTES

Maurice Harkless (left knee) and Evan Turner (left ankle) are probable, Caleb Swanigan (G League) and Wade Baldwin (G League) are out for Monday's game vs. New York.

For the Knicks, Isaiah Hicks (G League), Frank Ntilikina (left ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (left knee) and Mitchell Robinson (left ankle) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply. The game will also air on ESPN.

Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.