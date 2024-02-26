The Blazers Balcony, Episode 115

PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 25: Tre Mann #23 of the Charlotte Hornets has his shot blocked by Deandre Ayton #2 (R) of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at Moda Center on February 25, 2024 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Greetings from North Portland. With another light week -- the Blazers play Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday -- your humble podcast crew of Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl, had time to get out yet another edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast, which you can listen and subscribe to below...

Not sure why my microphone sounds so blown out, but that should be rectified by next week. As for the topics on this somewhat shorter than usual edition, they include...

• The Trail Blazers losing eight-straight and being winless in the month of February with one game left to play

• And update on the "Brooke Hearts Your Heart" campaign, which comes to a close at the end of the month (there's still time to donate and/or get tickets to Tuesday's game versus the Heat!)

• The recent play of Deandre Ayton and Kris Murray