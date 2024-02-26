The Blazers Balcony, Episode 115

Greetings from North Portland. With another light week -- the Blazers play Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday -- your humble podcast crew of Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl, had time to get out yet another edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast, which you can listen and subscribe to below...
Not sure why my microphone sounds so blown out, but that should be rectified by next week. As for the topics on this somewhat shorter than usual edition, they include...
• The Trail Blazers losing eight-straight and being winless in the month of February with one game left to play
• And update on the "Brooke Hearts Your Heart" campaign, which comes to a close at the end of the month (there's still time to donate and/or get tickets to Tuesday's game versus the Heat!)
• The recent play of Deandre Ayton and Kris Murray
• Being duped by a few days of nice weather
You can subscribe to the Blazers Balcony on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Youtube, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer, Spotify, I Heart Radio, Pocket Casts and Pandora.