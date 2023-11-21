The Blazers Balcony, Episode 104

Trail Blazers face the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 19, 2023. Jaden Coleman / Trail Blazers

Greetings from North Portland. We we enter a holiday week, wanted to get in the 104th edition of The Blazers Balcony with Brooke Olzendam, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

Topics on this edition include...

• The Trail Blazers' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday

• Whether a team can feel like they're accomplishing something in a blowout loss

• Waiting on the returns of Malcolm Brogdon and Scoot Henderson

• The first few home games for the Rip City Remix

• The Blazers facing the Suns in Phoenix on Tuesday in their last In-Season Tournament Group game