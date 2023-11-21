featured-image
Trail Blazers face the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 19, 2023. Jaden Coleman / Trail Blazers

The Blazers Balcony, Episode 104

Casey Holdahl
November 21, 20237:58 AM PST

Greetings from North Portland. We we enter a holiday week, wanted to get in the 104th edition of The Blazers Balcony with Brooke Olzendam, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

Topics on this edition include...

• The Trail Blazers' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday

• Whether a team can feel like they're accomplishing something in a blowout loss

• Waiting on the returns of Malcolm Brogdon and Scoot Henderson 

• The first few home games for the Rip City Remix

• The Blazers facing the Suns in Phoenix on Tuesday in their last In-Season Tournament Group game

• Packing for one-game trips, Chet Holmgren's facial hair, dropping off Trail Blazers gear at Goodwill and Cranberry Sauce vs. Pumpkin Pie

You can subscribe to the Blazers Balcony on Apple PodcastsAmazon MusicStitcherTuneInDeezerSpotifyI Heart Radio,  Pocket Casts and Pandora

Tags

blazers balconyforward centerForwardCenternewspodcastJerami GrantMalcolm BrogdonAnfernee SimonsDeandre AytonMatisse ThybulleSkylar MaysScoot HendersonShaedon SharpeJabari WalkerKris Murray

Related Articles