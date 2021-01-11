Starting The Week At Home With Raptors

After a tough loss to start last week, the Portland Trail Blazers (5-4) rebounded by rattling off blowout wins versus the Timberwovles and Kings to get back above .500. They’ll try to keep that momentum rolling and get their week off to a better start with in a game versus the Toronto Raptors (2-7) Monday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 28-18

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 15-8

TORONTO HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 14-10

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 101-99, 1/7/20 (Toronto)

LAST TORONTO WIN: 114-106, 11/13/19 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers Jan. 11 game against the Raptors is the first of two meetings between Portland and Toronto this season. The second matchup will take place in the Second Half of the season.

• LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers split the season series against the Raptors 1-1 in 2019-20. Portland and Toronto have split the series each of the past two seasons.

• LETTING IT FLY: The Raptors lead the league in three-point attempts per game (42.9) while the Trail Blazers rank second (42.3). Portland connects at a 38.6% clip from deep (seventh in the NBA) while Toronto shoots 36.2% from distance (17th in the NBA).

• Carmelo Anthony scored 28 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 3-3 FT), including a game-winning shot, and pulled down seven rebounds against the Raptors on Jan. 7, 2020, his lone game against Toronto last season. It was his second-highest scoring output of 2019-20.

• In two games against Toronto last season, Damian Lillard averaged 14.5 points (30.4% FG, 42.9% 3-PT, 100% FT), 2.5 re- bounds, 9.5 assists and 2.00 blocks.

• In his only game against Toronto last season, Robert Covington scored 22 points (8-20 FG, 4-13 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with eight rebounds, one assist and two steals while with Minnesota. Covington's career scoring average of 15.2 points against the Raptors is his second-highest against any NBA team.

• Pascal Siakam put up 36 points (15-28 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and three assists against Portland on Nov.13, 2019. It was his third highest scoring total of the 2019-20 season.

• Fred VanVleet scored 30 points (10-16 FG, 4-6 3-PT, 6-6 FT) to go with four rebounds, seven assists and two steals against Portland on Nov. 13, 2019. VanVleet is averaging 17.3 points over his four career games against the Trail Blazers, his highest career scoring average against any team.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #9 - Portland 125, Sacramento 99 — Jan. 9, 2021, Golden1 Center, Sacramento

The Trail Blazers led by as many as 31 points midway through the third quarter and eventually brought down the Kings, 125-99, at Golden1 Center ... Portland made 17 three pointers on the night, capping a franchise-best five game span with 87 total made three pointers ... It was Portland's largest win of the season ... CJ McCollum paced Portland with 37 points (13-22 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes ... Damian Lillard had 17 points, four rebounds and six assists ... Enes Kanter recorded his fourth double-double, finishing with 11 points and 15 rebounds and becoming the only bench player in the NBA with four double-doubles this season ... Robert Covington added six points, eight rebounds, four assists and a steal in 28 minutes ... Marvin Bagley led Sacramento with 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 4-6 FT) and eight rebounds ... Tyrese Haliburton contributed 12 points and matched a career-high with eight assists for the Kings.

Game #8 - Portland 135, Minnesota 117 — Jan. 7, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers earned their second home victory of the season behind a 39 point effort from Damian Lillard, beating the Timberwolves 135-117 at Moda Center ... Portland scored a franchise record 47 second quarter points ... Portland hit 18 threes for the fourth time this season, tied for the most in the NBA ... Damian Lillard led Portland with a season-high 39 points (13-21 FG, 7-12 3-PT, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals ... CJ McCollum added 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes ... Jusuf Nurkic contributed a season-high 17 points and seven boards ... Enes Kanter had 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting and seven rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench ... D'Angelo Rusell led Minnesota with 26 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 5-6 FT) three rebounds and three assists ... Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 26 points (9-21 FG, 3-10 3-PT, 5-7 FT) to go with four rebounds in 31 minutes.

Game #7 - Chicago 111, Portland 108 — Jan. 5, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers could not capitalize on 20-point first half lead, falling 111-108 to the Bulls at Moda Center ... Portland made 19-of-51 three-point attempts, with 51 being a franchise record ... The Trail Blazers hit 19+ threes for the third time this season ... The Bulls had seven players score in double-figures ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 26 points (10-21 FG, 6-14 3-PT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals ... Damian Lillard added 24 points (6-17 FG, 3-11 3-PT, 9-11 FT), five rebounds and a season-high nine assists ... Robert Covington scored a season-high 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3-PT) in 37 minutes ... Gary Trent Jr. and Carmelo Anthony added 13 and 12 points respectively off the bench ... Coby White paced Chicago with 21 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists ... Otto Porter Jr. added 19 (7-14 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 1-2 FT) points and 13 rebounds in 28 minutes ... Zach LaVine scored 18 points and handed out nine assists.

INJURY NOTES

Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) is out for Monday’s game versus Raptors.

The Raptors, having played Sunday night, have not yet released their injury report for Monday’s game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game cam also be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.