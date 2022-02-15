'Something To Prove' Blazers Defeat Defending Champs In Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- A message to teams taking on this current iteration of the Portland Trail Blazers: If you think you’re in for an easy night, think again.

Despite trading away the majority of their 2021-22 Opening Night starters, as well as a few key rotation players, prior to last week’s deadline, the Trail Blazers have won three-straight, the latest of which was a 122-107 victory versus the Milwaukee Bucks in front of a sellout crowd of 17,341 Monday night at Fiserv Forum.

“There’s nothing sweet out here, we’re not going to go out there and let people win,” said Jusuf Nurkic. “I think they was expecting (the game) to be easy, to be honest. I think they was just coming in and say ‘We got those in Portland easy so now it’s going to be another night’ and obviously that happened the last couple of games, too. I think people come in here and be like approach (us) like we tanking or whatever the name it is. But a lot of our guys have something to prove.”

The Trail Blazers are now 23-34 overall, good for 10th in the Western Conference standings with 24 games to play, and 8-18 on the road this season. And with the win, the Trail Blazers split the season series versus the defending NBA Champions 1-1, with both teams getting their win on the others’ court.

“That’s a great feeling, to go out here and be the underdogs in each and every game,” said Anfernee Simons. "Being able to come out with three wins against some good teams, at least on paper, and beating the defending champs on their home court, I think this is the first time in my career that I’ve beat them here. I think everybody contributed, played their role and came up with a big win today.”

The Bucks, who sat Giannis Antetokounmpo with a sore left ankle despite listing him as probable the night before, and Blazers got Monday’s game off to an even start, with the first quarter featuring 10 lead changes and five ties. And considering the assumption held by many that the Trail Blazers would rather lose at this point in order to improve their chances of a better draft pick, there were probably more than a few in attendance Monday night who figured the Bucks would eventually pull away.

But it would be the Trail Blazers who would take control in the second quarter.

After trailing 43-39 with just over eight minutes to play in the first half, Portland went on a 26-5 run, capped by three-straight three-pointers from Simons, to take a 17-point lead into the intermission.

“I told the guys at halftime that I thought that was our best first half on both sides of the ball,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “Being really efficient.”

An 11-5 run early in the third quarter would give the Trail Blazers their largest lead of the night at 82-61. Portland would hold a sizable lead for the remainder of the third before a 12-4 Milwaukee surge to start the fourth quarter cut the advantage to eight with eight and a half minutes to play.

But every time the Bucks managed to crack open the door, the Blazers responded by slamming it shut. Portland answered Milwaukee’s last gasp with a 15-5 run to reestablish a double-digit lead while holding the Bucks to just two field goals in the final six and a half minutes of regulation.

“I think that, wire to wire, that was probably our best game,” said Billups. “Just executing what we wanted to do on both sides. I thought our pace was incredible all night, got rebound and we just got out and went.”

Simons went 12-of-24 from the field and 7-of-16 from three for 31 points to go with six assists, two rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes. Simons has now scored at least 30 points in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Josh Hart filled up the stat sheet in his second game as a Trail Blazer, going 10-of-16 from the field and 5-of-9 from the for 27 points while also logging seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in just under 36 minutes.

Nurkic posted his seventh-straight double-double with 23 points and 16 rebounds in 29 minutes, though he also tallied four assists and a steal.

Justise Winslow also finished with a double-double by shooting 50 percent from the field for 13 points to go with 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 32 minutes. CJ Elleby scored in double figured with 10 points while also handing out four assists and grabbing four rebounds.

Jrue Holiday led the Bucks with 23 points. Khris Middleton came one assist away from a triple-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in 36 minutes.

The Trail Blazers now head to Memphis to play one of the hottest teams in the league, the Grizzlies, in their final game before the All-Star break. Tipoff is scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m.