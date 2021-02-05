Six-Game Trip Wraps Saturday Morning In NYC

After ensuring they’d go home no worse than .500 on a six-game trip after defeating the 76ers in Philadelphia Thursday night, the Trail Blazers wrap up their longest sojourn of the season with an early tilt versus the Knicks Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 a.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 68-48

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 44-14

NEW YORK HOME: Knicks lead, 34-24

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 116-113, 1/2421 (Portland)

LAST NEW YORK WIN: 117-93, 1/1/20 (New York)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's Feb. 6 game at New York is the final meeting between the Trail Blazers and Knicks during the 2020-21 season.

• Portland has won seven of the last eight matchups with New York, including two of the last three at Madison Square Garden.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers took down the Knicks, 116-13 on Jan. 24 in Portland. Damian Lillard paced Portland with 39 points on 11-of-17 shooting (6-10 3-PT, 11-11 FT) to go with five rebounds, eight assists and one steal, while Immanuel Quickley led New York with a career-high 31 points (9-18 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 8-8 FT), three rebounds and four assists.

• Damian Lillard has scored at least 30 points in five of his last eight games against New York. And has averaged 21.2 points over his eight career games at Madison Square Garden.

• Derrick Jones Jr. scored a season-high 14 points (5-8 3-PT, 1-3 3-PT, 3-5 FT), to go with five rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes on Jan. 24 against the Knicks. Jones has finished with exactly 14 points in two of his last three games against New York.

• Anfernee Simons had what was then a season-high 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3-PT), three rebounds and two assists on Jan. 24. Simons is averaging 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists over his three career games against the Knicks.

• Julius Randle had 25 points (7-18 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals on Jan. 24 at Portland. Randle recorded a career-high 45 points (20-34 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 3-11 FT) against Portland on Mar. 15, 2019 while with New Orleans.

• Alec Burks added 18 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three steals in 27 minutes on Jan. 24.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Carmelo Anthony (26,697 career points) is 14 points away from passing Oscar Robertson for 12th on the all-time NBA scoring list. Anthony ranks second among active players in career points.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony played 412 career game with the Knicks from 2011 to 2017, averaging 24.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists. His scoring average is the highest in team history.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #21 - Portland 121, Philadelphia 105 — Feb. 4, 2021, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

With just nine players dressed the Trail Blazers used a 40 point third-quarter to distance themselves from the 76ers, eventually securing the win, 121-105 at Wells Fargo Center... Portland made 10+ three-pointers for the 34th consecutive game, tied for the fourth longest streak in league history... Gary Trent Jr. led Portland with 24 points (8-23 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists and 38 minutes... Carmelo Anthony tied a season-high with 22 points (8- 14 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks... CJ Elleby finished in double-figures for the first time in his short career, scoring 15 points and pulling down seven rebounds... Enes Kanter recorded his 11th double-double, finishing with 17 points and 18 boards... Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 37 points (14-21 FG, 9-9 FT) and five rebounds in 34 minutes... Tobias Harris contributed 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists for the 76ers.

Game #20 - Portland 132, Washington 121 — Feb. 2, 2021, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Portland started strong with a 40-point first quarter and never relinquished the lead, taking down Washington, 132-121, at Capital One Arena... Portland was perfect from the foul line for the third time of the season, which leads the league... All five of Portland's starters finished in double-figures for the first time this season... Damian Lillard led the way with 32 points (9-23 FG, 4-14 3-PT, 10-10 FT), two rebounds and eight assists in 39 minutes... Gary Trent Jr. added 26 points (8-16 FG, 7-9 3-PT, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals... Robert Covington had a season-high 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting (5-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), and pulled down nine rebounds ... Carmelo Anthony recorded 21 points, and passed Dominique Wilkins for 13th on the all-time NBA scoring list... Bradley Beal led Washington with 37 points (14-24 FG, 6-12 3-PT, 3-5 FT) and four assists... Rui Hachimura added a season-high 24 points and five rebounds for the Wizards.

Game #19 - Milwaukee 134, Portland 106 — Feb. 1, 2021, Fizerv Forum, Milwaukee

The Trail Blazers couldn't match the Bucks torrid shooting performance, falling 134-106 Monday at Fizerv Forum... Portland hit double-digit three-pointers for the 32nd consecutive game, extending the franchise-long streak... Nassir Little led Portland with a career-high 30 points (11-18 FG, 5-7 3-PT, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes of action... Damian Lillard added 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and seven assists in 27 minutes... Anfernee Simons recorded 15 points, three rebounds and a season-high five assists off the bench... Enes Kanter had 10 points on 5-of-12 shooting while pulling down 11 rebounds... Jrue Holiday paced a balanced Milwaukee attack with 22 points (10-14 FG, 2-3 3-PT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals... Bobby Portis tied a season-high with 21 points while grabbing eight boards off the bench... Khris Middleston added 17 points, five rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks.

INJURY NOTES

Damian Lillard (abdominal strain) and F Derrick Jones Jr. (left foot sprain) are probable while Nassir Little (left knee sprain), CJ McCollum (left midfoot fracture), Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Saturday’s game at New York.

As for the Knicks, Nerlens Noel (left knee) is probable while Ignas Brazdelkis (G League), Jared Harper (G League) and Dennis Smith Jr. (G League) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game cam also be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.