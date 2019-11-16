Six-Game Trip Starts Saturday In San Antonio

No team in the NBA has played more games on the road through the first three-plus weeks of the 2019-20 NBA season than the Portland Trail Blazers (4-7). And they'll add considerably to their road tally with an 11-day, six-game road trip, which starts Saturday with another game versus the Spurs in San Antonio. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Spurs lead, 87-84

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 54-31

AT THE SPURS: Spurs lead, 53-33

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 127-118, 2/7/19 (Portland)

LAST SPURS WIN: 113-110, 10/28/19 (San Antonio)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (San Antonio)

GAME NOTES

• Saturday’s game marks the second of three regular season matchups between the Trail Blazers and the Spurs during the 2019-2020 season. San Antonio leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Spurs edged out the Trail Blazers in San Antonio on Oct. 28, 113-110. Damian Lillard led the way for the Trail Blazers with 28 points (9-28 FG, 3-10 3-PT, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocks while DeMar DeRozan paced the Spurs with 27 points (10-16 FG, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds and two steals.

• MAKING A POINT: Portland (112.2 ppg) and San Antonio (112.1) rank 11th and 12th in the NBA in scoring, respectively.

• In his last eight games against against the Spurs, Damian Lillard has averaged 29.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He made at least three three-pointers in six of those eight contests.

• CJ McCollum finished with 27 points (10-22 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and five assists against San Antonio on Oct. 28. McCollum has scored 24-plus points in four of his last five games against the Spurs.

• Anfernee Simons logged 10 points (5-9 FG, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes off the bench in Portland’s game at San Antonio on Oct. 28.

• DeMar DeRozan has scored 20-plus points in 17 straight games against the Trail Blazers. He has topped 30 points four times in his last eight games against Portland.

• Derrick White recorded 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes off the bench for San Antonio on Oct. 28. In three career games against Portland, White has averaged 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

• CONNECTION: Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge played his first nine seasons with Portland (2006-15), averaging 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds in 648 games.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers center Pau Gasol spent two-plus seasons with San Antonio from 2016-19, averaging 10.0 points and 7.4 rebounds in 168 games.

INJURY NOTES

Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), Jusuf Nurkic (left lower leg fracture) and Pau Gasol (left foot fracture) are out for Saturday's game at San Antonio.

The Spurs, having played Friday night in Orlando, have not yet released their injury report.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday's game will be shown locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.