Six-Game Trip Hits Halfway Point Sunday In Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC -- After starting a six-game road trip with two straight losses, the Portland Trail Blazers (10-5) head to the Eastern Conference to take on the Washington Wizards (5-10) for the second and final time this season. Tipoff is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. at Capital One Arena in the nation's capital.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 57-55

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 34-22

AT THE WIZARDS: Wizards lead, 33-23

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 108-105, 11/25/17 (Washington)

LAST WIZARDS WIN: 125-124 (ot), 10/22/18 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Washington)

GAME NOTES

• Sunday’s game marks the second and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Wizards during the 2018-19 season. Washington leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: Otto Porter Jr. blocked a Damian Lillard layup attempt as time expired to give the Wizards a 125-124 overtime victory in Portland on Oct. 22. Markieff Morris led the way for Washington with 28 points and nine rebounds while Lillard had 29 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Trail Blazers.

• BACKCOURT BATTLE: Portland’s Damian Lillard (25.7 ppg) and CJ McCollum (20.5 ppg) and Washington’s Bradley Beal (22.1 ppg) and John Wall (20.7 ppg) all rank among the top-25 scorers in the NBA this season.

• In his last six games against the Wizards, Damian Lillard has averaged 30.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

• Jusuf Nurkic scored 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-4 FT) and pulled down 18 rebounds against the Wizards on Oct. 22. In his last three games against Washington, Nurkic has averaged 18.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.00 blocks.

• Al-Farouq Aminu had 16 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds and one steal against Washington on Oct. 22. In his last four games against the Wizards, Aminu has averaged 14.0 points while shooting 11-of-17 from the three-point line (61.1%).

• Nik Stauskas recorded 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists against the Wizards on Oct. 22.

• Bradley Beal scored 25 points on 10-of-25 shooting (5-9 3-PT) to go with eight rebounds and seven assists against the Trail Blazers on Oct. 22. Beal has scored at least 25 points in each of his last five games against Portland.

• Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 22 points to go with six rebounds in 39 minutes off the bench against Portland on Oct. 22. Oubre has averaged 13.4 points per game while shooting 10-of-14 (71.4%) from the three-point line in his last five games against the Trail Blazers.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Al-Farouq Aminu and Washington forward/center Jason Smith were teammates with New Orleans for two seasons from 2012-13 to 2013-14.

• CONNECTION: Evan Turner and Wizards forward Jeff Green were teammates with the Boston Celtics for part of the 2014-15 season.

INJURY NOTES

Both Seth Curry (right knee) and Maurice Harkless (left knee) are out for Sunday's game at Washington. Thomas Bryant (G League), Jordan McRae (G League) and Devin Robinson (G League) are out for the Wizards.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday afternoon's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry Sunday's game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Casey Holdahl will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.