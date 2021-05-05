Six-Game Trip Comes To An End Tonight In Cleveland

It’s been a good road trip for the Portland Trail Blazers, and there’s still a chance for it to be great.

After winning the first four games of a six-game trip, only to drop their most recent contest versus the Hawks in Atlanta, the Trail Blazers wrap up their longest sojourn of the season versus the Cavaliers Wednesday night in Cleveland. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 71-54

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 45-18

CLEVELAND HOME: Cavaliers lead, 36-26

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 129-110, 2/12/21 (Portland)

LAST CLEVELAND WIN: 110-104, 11/23/19 (Cleveland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers May 5 game against the Cavaliers will be the final meeting between Portland and Cleveland during the 2020- 21 season. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST GAME: The Trail Blazers defeated the Cavaliers, 129-110, on February 12 in Portland. Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 6-8 FT) to go with two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block off the bench. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 25 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals.

• CJ McCollum has scored 20-plus points in four of his last six games against the Cavaliers. In that span, McCollum has aver- aged 24.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

• Carmelo Anthony has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five appearances against Cleveland. In 40 career games against the cavaliers, Anthony has scored 20-plus points 23 times.

• Enes Kanter recorded 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting (3-3 FT), pulled down 13 rebounds and had one assist and one block against Cleveland on Feb. 12. Kanter has recorded a double-double in two consecutive games against the Cavaliers.

• Damian Lillard added 20 points (7-16 FG, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal against the Cavaliers on Feb. 12. Lillard has scored at least 20 points in each of his last six games against Cleveland.

• Collin Sexton has scored in double-figures in each of his four career games against Portland. His 25 points on Feb. 12 marked his first time eclipsing the 20-point mark against the Trail Blazers.

• Jarrett Allen finished with 22 points (7-12 FG, 8-15 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 24 minutes against Portland on Feb. 12. It was his second game of the season with 20+ points, and his 15 free-throw attempts were a season-high.

• MILESTONE WATCH: CJ McCollum (3,760 career FGM) is 18 made baskets from Blazers all-time list for made field goals.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #65 - Atlanta 123, Portland 114 — May 3, 2021, State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Bogdan Bogdanovic hit seven first-half three-pointers, and Atlanta's hot outside shooting led to a 123-114 victory over the Trail Blazers ... Portland recorded at least 20 assists for the eighth consecutive game, the longest streak of the season for the team ... Damian Lillard recorded his 29th game with 30+ points, finishing with 33 (11-19 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals ... CJ McCollum added 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and seven assists ... Norman Powell recorded 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3-PT, four rebounds and two assists ... Carmelo Anthony had 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals ... With Anthony's 10th point of the night, he moved into 10th on the NBA all-time scoring list ... Bodgan Bogdonovic led Atlanta with 25 points (9-17 FG, 7-14 3-PT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals ... Trae Young added 21 points, six rebounds and 11 assists.

Game #64 - Portland 129, Boston 119 — May 2, 2021, TD Garden, Boston

The Trail Blazers 10 point margin of victory came entirely in the second-half, and Portland withstood a three-point barrage from the Celtics to earn a 129-119 victory Sunday night ... Portland scored at least 128 points for the fourth consecutive game, the longest such streak in the NBA during the 2020-21 season ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 33 points (12-20 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and five assists ... Damian Lillard finished with 26 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and 13 assists ... Norman Powell added 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3-PT, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and three assists ... Jusuf Nurkic recorded his 15th double-double of the season, finishing with 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals ... Robert Covington had 10 points, four boards and two blocks ... Carmelo Anthony had 13 points off the bench ... Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 33 points (11-19 FG, 4-5 3-PT, 7-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists.

Game #63 - Portland 128, Brooklyn 109 — April 30, 2021, Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Portland succeeding in winning its third consecutive game, outgunning the Nets 128-109 Friday night in Brooklyn ... Portland improved to 13-5 when six or more players score in double figures ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 32 points (12-22 FG, 8-13 3-PT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal, with his eight three-pointers being a season-high ... Jusuf Nurkic reached the 20-point mark for the second time this season, finishing with 23 points (9-12 FG, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist ... Norman Powell added 19 points (6-13 FG, 1-7 3-PT, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and one assist ... Carmelo Anthony scored 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 4-4 FT) to go with two rebounds and three assists ... Anfernee Simons had 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3-PT), one rebound and four assists ... Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 28 points (12-26 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal ... Jeff Green added 16 points and six boards.

INJURY NOTES

Damian Lillard (left foot, contusion) is probable, Norman Powell (right knee, patellar tendinopathy) is questionable and Zach Collins (left ankle, stress fracture) is out for Wednesday's game at Cleveland.

As for the Cavaliers, Isaiah Hartenstein (head; concussion) is probable; Matthew Dellavedova (neck; strain), Darius Garland (left ankle; sprain), Larry Nance Jr. (right thumb; fracture), Taurean Prince (left ankle; surgery), Lamar Stevens (head; concussion) and Dylan Windler (left knee; surgery) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.