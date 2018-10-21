Shots And Spurs Fall In Second Game Of Season

PORTLAND -- Two games into the 2018-19 season and it seems as though the Trail Blazers have put the issues they had on offense last year behind them.

Portland shot better than 54 percent from the field and 47 percent from three on the way to besting the San Antonio Spurs 121-1087 in front of a sellout crowd of 19,461 Saturday night at the Moda Center. The Trail Blazers have now scored 249 points in their first two games of year, their most since the start of the 1984-85 season.

“I thought it was a really good win for us, obviously,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “We did a lot of good things offensively. I thought our ball movement was really good. Our pick and roll offense was good, we passed the ball. The second unit – I thought a key part of the game was they subbed out their starters early and brought them back and our second unit played it even against their starters in the second quarter.”

The Trail Blazers are now 2-0 on the season, with both wins coming at home.

Saturday night's game looked much more like a defensive showdown than a offensive explosion in the first quarter, with both teams shooting less than 40 percent from the field through the first 12 minutes.

But the lid would come off the basket for both teams in the second quarter. Typically shooting 55 percent from the field, as the Spurs did in the second quarter, would be more than accurate enough to outscore an opponent. But that wouldn't be the case Saturday night, with the Trail Blazers going a ridiculous 14-of-19 from the field and 5-of-6 from three to turn what as a tied game at the end of the first quarter into a 59-50 lead going into the intermission.

Though they would start the second half by making 13 of their first 15 shots, Portland's accuracy actually abated in the third. But shooting "just" 61 percent from the field and 60 percent from three was still good enough outscore San Antonio 38-32 in the quarter and take a 15-point lead into the fourth.

"Getting good, quality looks from three," said CJ McCollum. "Our guys are setting great screens, bigs rolling, (Nurkić) was finishing well around the basket. Defensively, we weren't giving up as many offensive rebounds early in the third quarter, so we were able to get out and run right after the shot."

The Trail Blazers took their largest lead of the night at 102-82 after an Evan Turner driving layup early in the fourth, San Antonio managed to get the lead down to 11 midway through the quarter, but could never get the stops needed to make up such a large deficit. Portland needed to only hang on long enough for Spurs coach Gregg Popovich to wave the white flag, which he did down 18 with just under four minutes to play, to remain undefeated in the early going of the 2018-19 season.

"We've got a lot of stuff we've got to tighten up, but we're getting there slowly but surely," said McCollum. "Want to continue to protect homecourt and wrap this up 3-0 before we head on the road."

TOP SCORERS

Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard finished one assist short of a double-double with 29 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field, 3-of-6 shooting from three and 8-of-8 shooting from the line to go with nine assists in 30 minutes. Lillard has scored at least 20 points in his last seven games dating back to last season.

CJ McCollum also went 9-of-15 from the field, finishing with 24 pointsm two rebounds and two assists, also in 30 minutes.

Jusuf Nurkic shot 50 percent from the field and finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in 23 minutes.

Zach Collins went 4-of-5 from the field and 2-of-3 from three for 11 points to go with five rebounds and a steal in 15 minutes. It was the eighth time in his career that Collins scored in double figures. Al-Farouq Aminu added 10 points to round out Portland’s double-digit scorers.

DeMar DeRozan put up 28 points, nine assists and three rebounds in his first game versus the Trail Blazers as a member of the San Antonio Spurs. LaMarcus Aldridge and Jacob Poeltl each finished with 12 points.

LISTEN UP

NOTABLE

• The Trail Blazers are 2-0 to start the season for the second straight year.

• Portland shot 53.6% from the eld (45-of-84) while holding the Spurs to 42.0% shooting (42-of- 100).

• Portland outrebounded the Spurs, 46-40 and outscored them in the paint, 44-38.

• The Trail Blazers bench outscored the San Antonio reserves, 41-39.

• The Trail Blazers made 16 of their 19 free throws (84.2%) while the Spurs made 11 of their 14 free throw attempts (78.6%).

• The Trail Blazers have scored 249 points through two games, which is the second-highest total through two games in team history (255 points, 1984-85).

QUOTABLE

“I have the ball in my hands a lot so I know that it’s going to happen some games and also some night, you just turn the ball over. You’re throwing it out there, your timing is off, things happen, but as a point guard and somebody who our team counts on to be able to take care of the ball, I do take pride in taking care of it.” -- Damian Lillard on finishing Saturday's win with zero turnovers

NEXT UP

The Trail Blazers finish up a season-opening three-game homestand Monday by hosting the Washington Wizards Monday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.