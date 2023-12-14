Shaedon Talks Kobe, Crossovers and Mac and Cheese On The Brief Case

Greetings from North Portland (and happy birthday to my mother, Machelle). With a few days off in between Monday's loss to the Clippers and Thursday's game versus the Jazz, had a little time to sit down with second-year guard Shaedon Sharpe for a wide-ranging interview on The Brief Case, which you can listen/subscribe to below...
• The Trail Blazers losing four-straight despite performing well
• Portland playing eight of their next nine games at Moda Center
• Monday's loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles
• The recent play of Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson
• Injury updates on Malcolm Brogdon, Deandre Ayton and Jerami Grant
• The Rip City Remix facing the G-League Ignite in Las Vegas
• The Trail Blazers getting out of last place in terms of offensive rating while being in the middle of the pack in defensive rating
• Upcoming games versus the Jazz, Mavericks (in a rare 6 pm start) and the Warriors
But the real good stuff comes at the end during a 10-minute interview with Shaedon Sharpe about his second being, being the most consistant precenses in the lineup, the benefits of sharing the backcourt with Anfernee Simons, improving on the defensive end, picking up a few technicals here and there, crossing up Daniel Theis, comparisons to Kobe Bryant, the origins of his love of mac and cheese and what he'd like to see from himself and the team the rest of the season. A lot of good stuff in this one, I think you're gonna like it.
You can subscribe to the Brief Case on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, IHeartRadio, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Podcast Addict, Podchaser, Pocket Casts, Deezer, PlayerFM.