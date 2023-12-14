Shaedon Talks Kobe, Crossovers and Mac and Cheese On The Brief Case

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Shaedon Sharpe #17 of the Portland Trail Blazers goes up for a slam dunk against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on December 06, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Greetings from North Portland (and happy birthday to my mother, Machelle). With a few days off in between Monday's loss to the Clippers and Thursday's game versus the Jazz, had a little time to sit down with second-year guard Shaedon Sharpe for a wide-ranging interview on The Brief Case, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

Topics on this, the 70th edition, include...

• The Trail Blazers losing four-straight despite performing well

• Portland playing eight of their next nine games at Moda Center

• Monday's loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles

• The recent play of Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson

• Injury updates on Malcolm Brogdon, Deandre Ayton and Jerami Grant

• The Rip City Remix facing the G-League Ignite in Las Vegas

• The Trail Blazers getting out of last place in terms of offensive rating while being in the middle of the pack in defensive rating

• Upcoming games versus the Jazz, Mavericks (in a rare 6 pm start) and the Warriors