Shaedon, Scoot Try To 'Step It Up' With Ant Out 4-6 Weeks

One of the youngest backcourts on the NBA youngest team is about to get a whole lot younger, at least for the next four to six weeks.

With Anfernee Simons sidelined for at least the next month with a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb suffered during the Trail Blazers’ first game of the season, a 123-111 loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles, Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups said he would continue to start Shaedon Sharpe, a 20 year old in his second season out of Kentucky, and 19 year old rookie guard Scoot Henderson, as he did in Portland’s home-opening loss to the Magic on Friday at Moda Center.

“I think it’s an unbelievable opportunity for these guys to start growing up and to learn,” said Billups. “So, stay right there where it’s at and if it’s going crazy, you got that common device in Malcolm (Brogdon) that I can throw in at any time. But I like where these guys are, some great, teachable moments. Every single night, they can learn so much.”

With Simons, who started every game he played in last season and in Portland’s opener versus the Clippers, sidelined, the Blazers lose their most tenured player -- he’s the only current player who was on the roster during the 2021-22 season -- one of their top scorers and easily their best shooter. So his absence puts even more pressure on Sharpe and Henderson, the seventh and third picks of the 2022 and 2023 NBA Drafts, respectively, to mature quickly or lose minutes to more veteran players.

“Obviously Ant’s the type of player that he’s gained the type of respect that, whether he’s making shots or not, you have to play him a certain way,” said Billups. “You gameplan for him, so we’ll miss that. Obviously his shotmaking and his playmaking, which has taken a step up, we’ll miss those things. And he’s one of our veterans in the backcourt so now you become really young back there. So we’ll miss his presence, miss his leadership, too.”

Sharpe started 15 games at the end of his rookie season and was hopefully about the prospects of starting his second season in the first five. That didn’t happen in Portland’s season opener, with Billups opting to start Simons, who, at 24, already has five season under his belt, and Henderson, who played the last two seasons with the G-League Ignite. But with Simons out, Sharpe will get ample opportunity to make his case.

“I put the work in so I’m not really phased by anything,” said Sharpe. “I trust my teammates, I like the group of guys we got here. Just got to regroup and get ready for the next game.”

The 6-5 guard post 24 points on 9-of-23 shooting from the field and 4-of-11 shooting from three, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in Friday’s loss to the Magic and at times looked like Portland’s best player, though such distinctions don’t amount to much a week into an 82-game season.

“Shae just needs to go out there and play as hard as he can, be aggressive,” said Billups. “We want him aggressive on both sides of the ball, whether he’s come off the bench or he’s starting. His development, he came a long ways last year, this is Year Two, so obviously we expect more out of him.”

As for Henderson, his role might not change, but losing a veteran presence in the backcourt, especially one who has played significant minutes during his career at point guard, might allow opposing teams to key in on the rookie more than they have already.