Second Half Of Six-Game Trip Starts Tuesday With Knicks At MSG

After getting their first win of a six-game road trip Sunday night versus the WIzards in Washington DC, the Trail Blazers head north to face the Knicks Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 64-47

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 41-14

AT THE KNICKS: Knicks lead, 33-23

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 111-87, 3/6/18 (Portland)

LAST KNICKS WIN: 107-103, 11/22/16 (New York)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Tuesday’s game marks the fi rst of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Knicks during the 2018-19 season. Portland won the season series in 2017-18, 2-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers beat the Knicks at Moda Center, 111-87, on March 6. Damian Lillard led Portland with 37 points (10-18 FG, 8-11 3-PT, 9-11 FT) to go with two rebounds, one assist and two steals while Tim Hardaway Jr. had 19 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3-PT) to pace New York.

• REBOUND BATTLE: The Trail Blazers average the second-most defensive rebounds in the NBA (39.9) while the Knicks average the third-most offensive rebounds in the league (12.6).

• In two games against the Knicks last season, Damian Lillard averaged 34.5 points (52.6% FG, 52.9% 3-PT, 90.0% FT), 1.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.50 steals. Lillard has scored at least 30 points in four of his last fi ve games against the Knicks, including the last three.

• CJ McCollum averaged 15.5 points (33.3% FG, 58.3% 3-PT, 100% FT), 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in two games against New York during the 2017-18 season. McCollum has shot 100% (15-15) from the free throw line against the Knicks for his career.

• In two games against New York during the 2017-18 season, Jusuf Nurkic averaged 11.5 points (50.0% FG, 60.0% FT), 8.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Nurkic has dished out at least three assists in each of his last three games against New York.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers last season, Tim Hardaway Jr. averaged 17.5 points (38.9% FG, 45.5% 3-PT, 50.0% FT), 4.0 rebounds and 1.50 steals. Hardaway has scored at least 16 points in each of his last four games against Portland.

• Enes Kanter had 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in his one games against the Trail Blazers last season.

• CONNECTION: New York forward Noah Vonleh played for the Trail Blazers for two-plus seasons (2015-18), posting averages of 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 185 games (109 starts).

• CONNECTION: Portland center Jusuf Nurkic and New York guard Emmanuel Mudiay were teammates with the Denver Nuggets from 2015-17.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, both Seth Curry (right knee) and Maurice Harkless (left knee) are out for Tuesday’s game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry Tuesday's game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Casey Holdahl will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.