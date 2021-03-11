Second Half Of Season Starts With Suns

After a week away for the All-Star break, the Trail Blazers begin the second half of their 2020-21 schedule by hosting the Phoenix Suns Thursday night in the second meeting between the two teams this year. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Suns lead, 122-108

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 72-44

PHOENIX HOME: Suns lead, 78-36

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 121-105, 3/10/20 (Portland)

LAST PHOENIX WIN: 132-100, 2/22/21 (Phoenix)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Phoenix)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's March 11 game against Phoenix will be the second of three meetings between the Trail Blazers and Suns during the 2020-21 season. The final game will be played on Thursday, May 13. Phoenix leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers fell to the Suns, 132-100 on Feb. 22 in Phoenix. Damian Lillard led Portland with 24 points (9-17 FG, 1-7 3-PT, 5-6 FT) and 13 assists, while Devin Booker led Phoenix with 34 points (12-17 FG, 2-2 3-PT, 8-8 FT), four rebounds and four assists.

• Damian Lillard has scored at least 24 points in each of his last five games against Phoenix.

• Nassir Little added 18 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 7-8 FT), to go with five rebounds, one steal and one block at Phoenix on Feb. 22. It's the second-highest scoring game of Little's career.

• Gary Trent Jr. had 11 points (4-18 FG, 3-12 3-PT), two rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes on Feb. 22. His 11 points tied a career- best performance against the Suns (Dec. 20, 2019).

• Devin Booker has scored 393 points over 16 career-games against Portland. If he scores 23 points against Portland on Thursday, he will have scored more regular season points against the Trail Blazers than any other NBA team (Sacramento, 415).

• Deandre Ayton recorded 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting (3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks for the Suns. Ayton has scored in double-figures in three of his four career games against Portland.

• Dario Saric added 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes off the bench.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Carmelo Anthony (26,918 career points) is 29 points from passing Hakeem Olajuwon for 11th on the NBA all-time scoring list. Anthony is second among active players.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Damian Lillard (1,922 career 3PM) is nine made three-pointers away from passing J.R. Smith for 15th on the all-time NBA list. Lillard is fifth among active players, and is the Trail Blazers all-time leader.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #35 - Portland 123, Sacramento 119 — March 4, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Damian Lillard once again carried the Trail Blazers over the finish line, delivering a 123-119 victory over the Kings at Moda Center... The Trail Blazers made at least 10 three-pointers for the 48th consecutive game, tying the fourth longest streak in NBA history... Damian Lillard tied a season-high with 44 points (13-26 FG, 8-15 3-PT, 10-10 FT), to go with one rebound and seven assists... Enes Kanter recorded his first 20/20 game of the season, finishing with 22 points (11-15 FG), 21 rebounds and two assists... Carmelo Anthony scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 3-4 FT) and had two rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes off the bench... Robert Covington recorded seven points, six rebounds, three steals and three blocks in 28 minutes... Nassir Little added nine points and three boards in 18 minutes off the bench... De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 32 points (12-26 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 6-10 FT), eight rebounds and 12 assists... Buddy Hield had 21 points.

Game #34 - Portland 108, Golden State 106 — March 3, 2021, Moda Center, Portland,

Portland rode the late-game heroics of Damian Lillard to a 108-106 victory over the Golden State Warriors Wednesday evening at Moda Center ... Portland earned its 10th home win of the season, improving to 10-6 at Moda Center ... Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 22 points (6-17 FG, 3-10 3-PT, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals ... Carmelo Anthony also had 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 4-5 FT), while pulling down two boards and handing out four assists ... Robert Covington finished with 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks ... Enes Kanter had 11 points and 14 rebounds in 24 minutes ... Gary Trent Jr. had 15 points, four rebounds and three assists in a game-high 40 minutes ... Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 35 points (13-28 FG, 5-14 3-PT, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals ... Draymond Green added five points, nine rebounds, 12 assists and three steals.

Game #33 - Portland 123, Charlotte 111 — March 1, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers capitalized on a historic shooting performance, earning a win over the Hornets, 123-11 at Moda Center ... Portland made a franchise record 24 three-pointers ... Six Trail Blazers finished in double-figures for the ninth time this season, and Portland improved to 8-1 in those games ... Carmelo Anthony led the Trail Blazers in scoring, finishing with a season-high 29 points (10-19 FG, 6-10 3-PT, 3-3 FT), as well as three rebounds, two assists, five steals and two blocks ... Damian Lillard added 23 points (8-21 FG, 6-15 3-PT, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and three steals ... Robert Covington had a season-high 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3-PT), 10 boards, two assists, two steals and two blocks ... Enes Kanter recorded his 18th double-double with 11 points and 11 boards ... LaMelo Ball scored 30 points (10-18 FG, 5-7 3-PT, 5-6 FT), and had six rebounds, eight assists and four steals ... Terry Rozier added 20 points, six assists and four steals for Charlotte.

INJURY NOTES

Harry Giles (left calf strain), CJ McCollum (left midfoot fracture), Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Thursday’s game versus Phoenix

As for the Suns, Devin Booker (left knee; sprain) is questionable and Cameron Johnson (health and safety protocols) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Thursday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports NW. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.