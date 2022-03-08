Second Game Goes Worse Than The First Versus Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Portland Trail Blazers finished a two-game series versus the Timberwolves in Minneapolis with a 124-81 loss in front of a crowd of 16,035 Monday night at Target Center.

“I thought (Minnesota) came out with the mindset of being very, very aggressive, very, very physical,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “We didn’t match their intensity early on and they took advantage of us, they really did. It’s like you get hit with that haymaker, you get staggered and you can just never come back to. You gotta give them credit, they seen a team that is wounded and they took advantage.”

The Trail Blazers are now 25-39 overall, good for 11th in the Western Conference with 18 games to play, and 9-21 on the road this season. Portland has now lost their last five games and their last four versus Minnesota.

The Blazers, already thin at every position and getting thinner with Anfernee Simons sitting out with a left quad contusion, were unable to put up much of a fight against a Timberwolves team that entered the contest having won four-straight and seven of their last nine. Portland put up just 15 points in the first quarter and trailed by as many as 17 in the first 12 minutes. Things came a bit easier for Portland, at least offensively, in the second half, though they’d never get close to making much of a dent in the deficit, even against Minnesota’s second and third string.

“I sat at this microphone a couple nights ago, and obviously we lost the game but I felt good about us,” said Billups. “I felt good about our effort, felt good about how hard we played, how hard we competed. Obviously have a different feeling today coming here sitting at the microphone. I’m quite sure our guys don’t feel great while they’re taking showers right now about their effort and how they competed tonight. But it happens, it’s the NBA. We didn’t have our best stuff tonight, it just happens.”

Brandon Williams, who was signed to a two-way contract during the All-Star break, went 7-of-18 from the field, 2-of-7 from three and 11-of-16 from the free throw line to finish with 27 points, eight rebounds, two assists and four steals in his first NBA start.

“It was kind of surreal when Coach Billups told me, eyes lit up a little bit,” said Williams. “Some of the guys were just telling me to calm down a little bit, I’m a little anxious being young and stuff like that... It’s just part of my growth.”

Williams is the first Trail Blazers rookie since Damian Lillard to score in double digits in five straight games.

Trendon Watford, who also got his first start versus the Timberwolves, went for 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes.

Keon Johnson finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 26 minutes and Keljin Blevins rounded out Portland’s double-digit scorers with 11 points in 14 minutes.

Karl-Anthony Towns led all scorers with 27 points while also tallying 13 rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in just 24 minutes. Malik Beasley posted 19 points and Naz Reid contributed 18 off the bench.

After an extended stay in the midwest, the Trail Blazers head to Salt Lake City to finish up a four-game road trip with a tilt versus the Jazz Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.