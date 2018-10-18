The Season Starts Now Versus LeBron And The Lakers

After a seemingly endless offseason, the Portland Trail Blazers begin their 2018-19 regular season by hosting LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night in a nationally-televised game at the Moda Center. From Thursday night's game being the first since the passing of Trail Blazers team owner Paul Allen on Monday to it serving as James' debut as a Laker, there are no lack of story lines heading into what will be the first game of the season for both teams. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on TNT.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Lakers lead, 118-105

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 69-42

AT THE LAKERS: 76-36

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 108-103, 3/5/18

LAST LAKERS WIN: 107-106, 3/3/14 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: 15 (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• The Trail Blazers open the 2018-19 season at the Moda Center with their first of four meetings against the Los Angeles Lakers. Portland has won its home opener in 17 consecutive seasons, which is the longest streak in NBA history (14, Boston, 1979-1992).

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers defeated the Lakers in Los Angeles, 108-103, on March 5. Portland was led by the trio of Damian Lillard (39 points, five rebounds, six assists), CJ McCollum (22 points, five rebounds, five assists) and Jusuf Nurkic (16 points, 16 rebounds). Julius Randle led the Lakers with 21 points and nine rebounds. Portland swept the 2017-18 season against the Lakers, 4-0.

• The Trail Blazers have won 15 straight games against the Lakers dating back to the 2013-14 season. It is tied for the third-longest winning streak by the Trail Blazers over any opponent in franchise history (17, vs. LA Clippers, 1986-89).

• Portland’s winning streak against the Lakers marks the second-longest winning streak against the Lakers by any team in league history (18, Boston, 11/06/1957 - 3/03/1959).

• In two games against the Lakers last season, Damian Lillard averaged 35.5 points (46.5% FG, 47.1% 3-PT, 88.5% FT), 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Lillard has scored 20+ points in each of his last 10 games against the Lakers. His career scoring average of 26.6 points against the Lakers is his fourth-highest average against any opponent.

• CJ McCollum averaged 20.3 points (37.5% FG, 52.9% 3-PT, 62.5% FT), 4.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in three games against the Lakers last season. McCollum has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last nine games against the Lakers.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers with Cleveland last season, LeBron James averaged 29.5 points (59.5% FG, 16.7% 3-PT, 61.5% FT), 10.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 3.00 steals and 2.00 blocks.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard/forward Evan Turner and Lakers guard Lance Stephenson were teammates in Indiana for part of the 2013-14 season.

• CONNECTION: Lakers head coach Luke Walton is the son of Bill Walton, who was a member of Portland’s 1977 NBA Championship team and was named NBA MVP after his 1977-78 season with the Trail Blazers.

INJURIES

Maurice Harkless (left knee) is probable for the Trail Blazers. Alex Caruso (right hip) and Moritz Wagner (left knee) are out for the Lakers.

BROADCAST NOTES

Thursday night's game can be seen on TNT with Marv Albert, Chris Webber and Kristen Ledlow calling the action. Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Michael Holton will have the radio call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.