PORTLAND, Ore. (November 10, 2023) – Robert Williams III injured his right knee during Sunday’s game vs. Memphis. After consultation, it has been determined that Williams will undergo surgery to repair ligament damage.
Williams is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season.
Robert Williams III Injury Update
November 10, 20233:59 PM PST
