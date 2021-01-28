Road Trip Starts With Rockets On TNT

The Portland Trail Blazers (9-7) will have some adjusting to do as they embark on their longest road trip of the season.

First, after playing their first 16 games either in Oregon or California, they’ll cross over into Texas, the midwest and the east coast for their next six contests. And second, they’ll find themselves playing in front of fans for the first time in almost a year when they start the trip by facing the Houston Rockets Thursday night in a nationally-televised contest. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Rockets lead, 112-89

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 55-46

HOUSTON HOME: Rockets lead, 65-35

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 128-126 (OT), 12/26/20 (Portland)

LAST ROCKETS WIN: 132-108, 11/18/19 (Houston)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Four (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's Jan. 28 game against Houston is the second of three matchups between the Trail Blazers and Rockets during the 2020-21 season. The teams will meet for the final contest during the Second Half of the season.

• LAST MEETING: Portland took down Houston 128-126 in the Trail Blazers only overtime game of the season, earning their first win of the 2020-21 campaign.

• CJ McCollum scored a season-high 44 points (17-30 FG, 9-16 3-PT, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal in Portland's overtime game against Houston on Dec. 26. It was the second-highest scoring total of his career, and his nine three- pointers were a career-high.

• Damian Lillard finished with 32 points (11-28 FG, 5-13 3-PT, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal on Dec. 26. Lillard has scored at least 20 points in each of his last four outings against Houston, including his first career triple-double on Jan. 29, 2020 when he recorded 36 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

• Christian Wood scored what is still a season-high 31 points (14-22 FG, 3-4 FT), to go with 13 boards, three assists and one block on Dec. 26 against the Trail Blazers. It was the second consecutive game against Portland with at least 20 points for Wood.

• Jae'Sean Tate recorded 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in what was his first career NBA game on Dec. 26.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Carmelo Anthony (26,638 career points) is 31 points away from passing Domique Wilkins for 13th on the all-time NBA scoring list. Anthony is second among active players.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington appeared in 22 total games for the Rockets during the 2019-20 season, posting averages of 11.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.60 steals and 2.20 blocks.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #16 - Oklahoma City 125, Portland 122 — Jan. 25, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

On the second night of a back-to-back, Portlands second-half comeback fell just short as the Thunder edged out the Trail Blazers, 125-122... Portland had four players finish with 20+ points for the first time this season... Anfernee Simons scored a season-high 26 points (10-17 FG, 6-10 3-PT) to go with two rebounds and one assist... It was the second-highest scoring total of his career... Damian Lillard also finished with 26 points (8-22 FG, 3-12 3-PT, 7-8 FT), as well as six boards and 10 assists... Carmelo Anthony added a season-high 22 points (9-21 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and two blocks in 35 minutes... Gary Trent Jr. scored 22 points in a game-high 41 minutes of work... Enes Kanter had 13 points and a season-high 22 rebounds... Shai Gilgeous Alexander led the Thunder with 24 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 5-10 FT, nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks... Mike Muscala added a season-high 23 points (8-12 FG, 6-10 3-PT, 1-2 FT).

Game #15 - Portland 116, New York 113 — Jan. 24, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Portland used a torrid first-half shooting performance to secure their fifth home win of the season, taking down the Knicks 116-113 at Moda Center ... Portland hit 17 three-pointers, extending their streak of games with 10+ 3PM to 28 games ... Damian Lillard paced Portland with 39 points (11-17 FG, 6-10 3-PT, 11-11 FT), five rebounds and eight assists ... Lillard passed Chauncey Billups for 16th on the all-time NBA 3PM list ... Anfernee Simons added a season-high 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3-PT), three rebounds and two assists ... Derrick Jones Jr. scored a season-high 14 points to go with five rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes ... Carmelo Anthony had 12 points and four rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench ... Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 31 points (9-18 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 8-8 FT) to go with three rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes ... Julius Randle added 25 points (7-18 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 10-11 FT) seven rebounds and five assists for the Knicks.

Game #14 - San Antonio 125, Portland 104 — Jan. 18, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers were unable to maintain a comeback attempt through the fourth quarter, eventually falling to the Spurs, 124-104 at Moda Center... Portland recorded nine steals for the fifth time in their last seven games... Damian Lillard led Portland with 35 points (10-23 FG, 3-10 3-PT, 12-12 FT), three rebounds and six assists... It was his league leading eighth game with 30 or more points... Rodney Hood added a season-high 21 points (9-14 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 1-1 FT), to go with two rebounds and two assists in his first start of the season... Carmelo Anthony contributed 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3-PT), three rebounds and two steals off the bench... Robert Covington had nine points, three rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes... DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with his first double-double of the season, finishing with 20 points (6-9 FG, 8-8 FT), six rebounds and 11 assists... LaMarcus Aldridge added 22 points on 10-of-17 shooting (1-2 FT) for the Spurs.

INJURY NOTES

Rodney Hood (left quad contusion) and Derrick Jones Jr. (left quad contusion) are probable; Robert Covington (concussion), CJ McCollum (left midfoot fracture), Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Thursday's game at Houston.

For the Thunder, Christian Wood (right ankle; sprain) is questionable and Dante Exum (right calf; strain) is out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Thursday’s game can be seen both locally and nationally on TNT. The game cam also be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.