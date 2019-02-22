Road Trip Moves On To Philly For Saturday Morning Tilt

After starting off one of their longest trips in franchise history with a convincing victory Thursday night in Brooklyn, the Trail Blazers head to Philadelphia to face the 76ers in an early Saturday start. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 am.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: 76ers lead, 58-54

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 37-21

AT THE 76ERS: 76ers lead, 37-17

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 129-95, 12/30/18 (Portland)

LAST 76ERS WIN: 101-81, 11/22/17 (Philadelphia)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Saturday’s game is the second of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and the 76ers during the 2018-19 season. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers scored 70 first half points in a 129-95 victory over the 76ers in Portland on Dec. 30. It was Portland’s largest margin of victory this season. CJ McCollum led the way for the Trail Blazers with 35 points (13-18 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 5-5 FT) to go with three rebounds and three assists. Ben Simmons paced Philadelphia with 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-10 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal.

• LAST 10 GAMES: Over the last 10 games, Portland ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring (117.5) while Philadelphia is tied for fifth (116.0). In those 10 games, the Trail Blazers rank 13th in opponent scoring (110.9) while the 76ers rank 20th (112.4).

• Damian Lillard finished with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3-PT), seven rebounds and five assists against the 76ers on Dec. 30. He has scored 30 points in each of his last two visits to Philadelphia. Lillard shot a combined 23-of-52 from the field in those contests (44.2%), including 8-of-20 from deep (40.0%).

• In his last two games against the 76ers, CJ McCollum has averaged 34.5 points (57.9% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 100% FT), 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

• Jusuf Nurkic has recorded a double-double in three of his last four games against the 76ers. In those four contests, he has averaged 19.3 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.50 blocks.

• Al-Farouq Aminu recorded 16 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and two assists against Philadelphia on Dec. 30. • In three career games against Portland, Ben Simmons has averaged 17.3 points (44.9% FG, 53.3% FT), 5.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.67 steals.

• In three games against the Trail Blazers this season with the Clippers, Tobias Harris averaged 29.3 points (58.3% FG, 40.0% 3-PT, 85.7% FT), 11.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard/forward Evan Turner spent his first three-plus NBA seasons with the 76ers, averaging 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 279 games (170 starts).

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Maurice Harkless and Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris were teammates in Orlando from 2012-15.

INJURY NOTES

Evan Turner (left knee soreness) is out for Saturday's game.

As for the 76ers, Joel Embiid (left knee), Haywood Highsmith (G League), Furkan Korkmaz (right knee), Shake Milton (right hand), Justin Patton (G League) and Zhaire Smith (left foot) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Brian Wheeler will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.