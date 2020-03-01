Road Trip Gets Worse With Loss In Atlanta

ATLANTA -- In arguably their most "winnable" game of a three-game trip, the Trail Blazers trailed the Atlanta Hawks by as many as 20 points in the second half before falling 129-117 in front of an announced sellout crowd of 17,765 Saturday night at State Farm Arena.

The Trail Blazers are now 26-25 overall and 10-22 on the road this season. They have now lost three straight and six of their last seven. With the loss, Portland failed to win a road game in the month of February.

The Trail Blazers are now tied with the Kings for 11th in the Western Conference and trail the Memphis Grizzlies by 3.5 games for eighth with 19 games to play.

After taking a 28-23 lead into the second quarter, the Trail Blazers were outscored 40-28 in the second quarter and 44-34 in the third quarter to a Hawks team playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

"They scored well both in the second and third quarter," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "They had 84 points in those two quarters. They shot the three well. They scored in the paint. They got out in transition. They played the style of ball that they’re used to playing."

While Portland shot 50 percent from the field, they went just 8-of-28 from three. In contract, the Hawks, statistically the worst three-point shooting team in the league, went 18-of-42 from deep.

“They’re shooting the ball well," said CJ McCollum. "A lot of them were open so that’s a credit to them for making open shots, some of them were contested. Part of the game plan to try to stop Trae Young is to make other guys beat us and they did tonight.”

That discrepancy in made three-pointers more than made up for the fact that the Trail Blazers actually made more shots from the field than Atlanta and shot almost the same number of free throws, all while still losing by double-digits.

McCollum led all scorers with 35 points on 14-of-26 shooting, five rebounds, five assists and two steals in just under 39 minutes. Hassan Whiteside put up a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds in 31 minutes.

Gary Trent Jr, who started in his fifth straight game in place of Damian Lillard (right groin strain), finished with 15 points on 50 percent shooting. Carmelo Anthony added 12 and Trevor Ariza finished with 10.

Anfenee Simons came off the bench to finish with 10 points, though he left the game in the fourth quarter with a left ankle sprain and did not return.

Hawks guard Trae Young finished with 25 points and a game-high 15 assists. John Collins went for a double-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds. De'Andre Hunter put up 22 points and Kevin Huerter added 19 points and eight assists.

The Trail Blazers finish a three-game swing through the Eastern Conference with a season-series completing contest versus the Orlando Magic Monday night at Amway Center.

"We wanted to win tonight but that didn’t happen," said Anthony. "We got to get healthy, that’s the most important thing. A couple guys are banged up -- Anfernee got banged up today -- we are already short from that aspect of the game. We got to keep pushing, that’s the only thing we can do.”

Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.