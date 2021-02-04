Road Trip Continues Thursday Night In Philadelphia

After starting out 2-2, the Portland Trail Blazers (11-9) continue a six-game trip with a tilt versus the top team in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers (15-6), Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: 76ers lead, 59-56

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 38-22

PHILADEPHIA HOME: 76ers lead, 37-18

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 124-121, 8/9/20 (Portland)

LAST PHILADELPHIA WIN: 129-128, 11/2/19 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's Feb. 4 game against Philadelphia is the first of two matchups between the Trail Blazers and 76ers during the 2020- 21 season. The teams will meet again on Feb. 11 in Portland.

• LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers split the 2019-20 season series against the 76ers, 1-1. Portland has won four of the past five matchups between the two teams.

• Damian Lillard averaged 42.0 points (61.4% FG, 52.2% 3-PT, 94.7% FT), 4.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.00 steals in two games against Philadelphia last season, including a 51-point outburst on Aug. 9 in Orlando. Lillard has scored 30 or more points in four of his last seven games against the 76ers.

• Rodney Hood scored a season-high 25 points on 9-of-11 shooting (4-6 3-PT, 3-4 FT), to go with two rebounds and one assist in his only game against the 76ers last season. Hood's career average of 14.1 points against Philadelphia is his third-highest average against any team.

• Tobias Harris averaged 19.5 points (50.0% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 100% FT), 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.00 block in two games against Portland last season. Harris' career-high in scoring came against Portland on Dec. 17, 2018, when he finished with 39 points on 15-of-22 shooting while with the Clippers.

• Ben Simmons had 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals on Nov. 2, 2019, his only game against the Trail Blazers last season.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Carmelo Anthony (26,675 career points) is 36 points away from passing Oscar Robertson for 12th on the all-time NBA scoring list. Anthony ranks second among active players in career points.

• CONNECTION: 76ers guard Seth Curry played the 2018-19 season with the Trail Blazers, averaging 7.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.5 steals over 74 games.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #20 - Portland 132, Washington 121 — Feb. 2, 2021, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Portland started strong with a 40-point first quarter and never relinquished the lead, taking down Washington, 132-121, at Capital One Arena... Portland was perfect from the foul line for the third time of the season, which leads the league... All five of Portland's starters finished in double-figures for the first time this season... Damian Lillard led the way with 32 points (9-23 FG, 4-14 3-PT, 10-10 FT), two rebounds and eight assists in 39 minutes... Gary Trent Jr. added 26 points (8-16 FG, 7-9 3-PT, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals... Robert Covington had a season-high 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting (5-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), and pulled down nine rebounds ... Carmelo Anthony recorded 21 points, and passed Dominique Wilkins for 13th on the all-time NBA scoring list... Bradley Beal led Washington with 37 points (14-24 FG, 6-12 3-PT, 3-5 FT) and four assists... Rui Hachimura added a season-high 24 points and five rebounds for the Wizards.

Game #19 - Milwaukee 134, Portland 106 — Feb. 1, 2021, Fizerv Forum, Milwaukee

The Trail Blazers couldn't match the Bucks torrid shooting performance, falling 134-106 Monday at Fizerv Forum... Portland hit double-digit three-pointers for the 32nd consecutive game, extending the franchise-long streak... Nassir Little led Portland with a career-high 30 points (11-18 FG, 5-7 3-PT, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes of action... Damian Lillard added 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and seven assists in 27 minutes... Anfernee Simons recorded 15 points, three rebounds and a season-high five assists off the bench... Enes Kanter had 10 points on 5-of-12 shooting while pulling down 11 rebounds... Jrue Holiday paced a balanced Milwaukee attack with 22 points (10-14 FG, 2-3 3-PT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals... Bobby Portis tied a season-high with 21 points while grabbing eight boards off the bench... Khris Middleston added 17 points, five rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks.

Game #18 - Portland 123, Chicago 122 — Jan. 30, 2021, United Center, Chicago

Damian Lillard propelled Portland to a 123-122 victory Saturday night against the Bulls, hitting eight three-pointers including a walk-off as time expired... Portland shot greater than 50% from the field for just the second time on the season... Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with a season-high 44 points (15-26 FG, 8-17 3-PT, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and nine assists... It was Lillard's 21st career game with eight or more triples, tied with James Harden for the second most all-time ... Enes Kanter finished with 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-7 3-PT) and 11 rebounds, reaching the 20 point mark for the second time this season... Gary Trent Jr. recorded 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two assists and tied a career-high with four steals... Lauri Markkanen led Chicago with a season-high 31 points (12-18 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 1-1 FT) and six boards... Zach LaVine scored 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting (6-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), to go with seven rebounds and four assists.

INJURY NOTES

Damian Lillard (abdominal strain) and Derrick Jones Jr. (left foot sprain) are questionable while Nassir Little (left knee sprain), CJ McCollum (left midfoot fracture), Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Thursday’s game at Philadelphia.

As for the 76ers Ben Simmons (left calf; tightness) and Shake Milton (right knee; hyperextension) are probable while Terrance Ferguson (health and safety protocols), Mike Scott (right knee; swelling), Paul Reed (G League - Two-way) and Rayjon Tucker (G League - Two-way) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Thursday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game cam also be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.