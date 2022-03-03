Road Stretch Starts With Another Lopsided Loss In Phoenix

PHOENIX -- Going up against a team playing without their starting backcourt is no guarantee of success when you’re down as many starters and rotation players as the Trail Blazers currently are.

Thursday night in Phoenix, it didn’t even guarantee a close contest.

Despite facing a Suns team with no Chris Paul (right thumb fracture) nor Devin Booker (health and safety protocols), the Trail Blazers were unable to hang with the Suns for more than a quarter before falling 120-90 in front of a sellout crowd of 17,071 Wednesday night at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

“I thought our effort was solid. The biggest thing is it’s just going to take some time for us to kind of understand as a unit, with all of our new guys, kind of what we’re looking for, what we’re trying to get,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “It’s kind of crazy because we always have new guys so we get to a point where we play the right way, we start making a lot of progress even when we have new guys all the time. We’re just not to that point yet, but I thought we competed pretty decent.”

The Trail Blazers are now 25-37 overall, good for 11th in the Western Conference standings with 20 games to play, and 9-19 on the road this season. Portland has now lost three-straight to Phoenix and lose the 2021-22 season series 3-1.

Though they took over three minutes to get on the board, the Trail Blazers would shoot nearly 48 percent from the field and 44 percent from three in the first quarter. Behind 11 points from Anfernee Simons, Portland made up an early nine-point deficit to go into the second quarter trailing by just a point.

The Blazers would go on to take a small lead early in the second quarter and succeeded in keeping the game close for most of the first half. But the Suns would outscore the Blazers 17-8 in the final four minutes of the second quarter to take a 63-48 advantage into the half. Phoenix’s lead would remain in the double digits for the rest of the night and they’d go up by as many as 33 before ending the contest with sizable margin of victory.

“Our attention to detail tonight, it just wasn’t there from the very start of the game,” said Billups. “Literally from the very first play of the game and it got a little better but not good enough. You’re playing against a really good team, you can’t hold the ball on one side of the floor, can’t turn the ball over. They’re the best in the league at getting transition points so turnovers kill you. We talked about it at the half, and then second half, same things kind of continued.”

Brandon Williams, who was signed to a two-way contract last week, led Portland in scoring with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting to go with three rebounds and an assist before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with a left hip pointer.

Drew Eubanks, signed to a 10-day contract last week, went 5-of-6 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free throw line for 13 points and eight rebounds in 17 minutes.

“It’s been going good, it’s definitely an adjustment,” said Eubanks. “I was with San Antonio for three and a half years and there’s different ways of playing basketball, different kinds of coverages and stuff, so the terminology and just getting used to the game plan, trying to work my brain, rewire it a little bit. So far, it’s been great. Everybody up and down has been happy to have me. It’s been awesome, it’s been better than I could have expected.”

Anfernee Simons went for 11 points, six assist and a steal in 28 minutes. Trendon Watford did yeoman work in 30 minutes, posting 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a block.

Both CJ Elleby and Josh Hart contributed 10 points and four rebounds, though the latter also handed out four assists.

Cameron Johnson led all scorers with 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Deandre Ayton had 18 points and both Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder added 15.

Now the Trail Blazers have two days off before heading to Minneapolis to face the Timberwolves in their next two games, with the first scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m.