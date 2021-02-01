Road Back-To-Back Starts Monday With Bucks

After a Damian Lillard three-pointer as timed expired lifted the Trail Blazers (10-8) to their first win of a six-game road trip Saturday night in Chicago, the team has taken the short bus ride to Milwaukee to face the Bucks (11-8) in the first game of a back-to-back. Tipoff is scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Bucks lead, 75-52

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 35-28

MILWAUKEE HOME: Bucks lead, 47-17

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 118-103, 11/6/18 (Portland)

LAST BUCKS WIN: 122-101, 1/11/20 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (Milwaukee)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's Feb. 1 game against Milwaukee is the first of two matchups between the Trail Blazers and Bucks during the 2020-21 season. The final meeting will come during the Second Half of the season.

• LAST SEASON: Milwaukee swept the 2019-20 season series with Portland, 2-0.

• Portland and Milwaukee are averaging 15.9 and 15.2 made three-pointers per game respectively, good for third and fourth in the NBA. They are two of just seven teams that have hit the 20+ 3PM mark multiple times this season.

• Damian Lillard scored 26 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 3-3 FT) to go along with three rebounds and five assists on Jan. 11, 2020, his sole outing against the Bucks last season. Lillard has finished with at least 20 points in five of his last seven games against Milwaukee.

• Carmelo Anthony averaged 18.5 points (40.6% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 83.3% 3-PT), 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in two games against the Bucks last season. Anthony has averaged 7.3 rebounds over his 42 career games against Milwaukee, his highest average against any team.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers last season, Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 28.0 points (44.0% FG, 27.3% 3-PT, 52.9% FT), 18.0 rebounds and 10.5 assists. Portland was the only team Antetokounmpo averaged a triple-double against over the course of the 2019-20 season.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Carmelo Anthony (26,648 career points) is 21 points away from passing Dominique Wilkins for 13th on the all-time NBA scoring list. Anthony ranks second among active players in career points.

• CONNECTION: Bucks wing Pat Connaughton spent the first three seasons of his career with Portland, appearing in 155 games in a Trail Blazers uniform while averaging 3.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #18 - Portland 123, Chicago 122 — Jan. 30, 2021, United Center, Chicago

Damian Lillard propelled Portland to a 123-122 victory Saturday night against the Bulls, hitting eight three-pointers including a walk-off as time expired... Portland shot greater than 50% from the field for just the second time on the season... Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with a season-high 44 points (15-26 FG, 8-17 3-PT, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and nine assists... It was Lillard's 21st career game with eight or more triples, tied with James Harden for the second most all-time ... Enes Kanter finished with 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-7 3-PT) and 11 rebounds, reaching the 20 point mark for the second time this season... Gary Trent Jr. recorded 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two assists and tied a career-high with four steals... Lauri Markkanen led Chicago with a season-high 31 points (12-18 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 1-1 FT) and six boards... Zach LaVine scored 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting (6-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), to go with seven rebounds and four assists.

Game #17 - Houston 104, Portland 101 — Jan. 28, 2021, Toyota Center, Houston

In a game featuring double-digits leads by both squads, the Trail Blazers fell just short of the Rockets, 104-101 at Toyota Center... Portland made 10+ three-pointers for the 30th consecutive game, the fifth longest streak in NBA history... Damian Lillard led Portland with his league-leading 10+ 30+ points game... Lillard finished with 30 points (11-23 FG, 5-11 3-PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and nine assists in 38 minutes... Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points (8-16 FG, 7-13 3-PT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal, recording 20+ point in consecutive games for just the second time in his career... Anfernee Simons added 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 3-PT) and eight boards off the bench... Enes Kanter recorded his seventh double-double of the season, with 13 points and 13 rebounds... Victor Oladipo led Houston with 25 points (11-23 FG, 2-10 3-PT, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and five assists... Christian Wood had 22 points, and 12 boards for the Rockets.

Game #16 - Oklahoma City 125, Portland 122 — Jan. 25, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

On the second night of a back-to-back, Portlands second-half comeback fell just short as the Thunder edged out the Trail Blazers, 125-122... Portland had four players finish with 20+ points for the first time this season... Anfernee Simons scored a season-high 26 points (10-17 FG, 6-10 3-PT) to go with two rebounds and one assist... It was the second-highest scoring total of his career... Damian Lillard also finished with 26 points (8-22 FG, 3-12 3-PT, 7-8 FT), as well as six boards and 10 assists... Carmelo Anthony added a season-high 22 points (9-21 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and two blocks in 35 minutes... Gary Trent Jr. scored 22 points in a game-high 41 minutes of work... Enes Kanter had 13 points and a season-high 22 rebounds... Shai Gilgeous Alexander led the Thunder with 24 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 5-10 FT, nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks... Mike Muscala added a season-high 23 points (8-12 FG, 6-10 3-PT, 1-2 FT).

INJURY NOTES

Derrick Jones Jr. (left foot sprain), CJ McCollum (left midfoot fracture), Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Monday’s game in Milwakee.

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee contusion) is probable.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game cam also be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.