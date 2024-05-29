Remembering Walton And Another Predraft Workout On The Brief Case

Trail Blazers face the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals on May 20, 2019. Bruce Ely / Trail Blazers

Greetings from North Portland. With the sad news of Bill Walton's passing at the age of 71, had to spend a large chunk of this edition of The Brief Case with a Walton-esque ramble about the the life and legacy of one of the greatest human beings to ever do it...

Topics on this, the 97th edition, include...

• The passing of Helix/UCLA/Trail Blazers/NBA/World legend Bill Walton Monday at the age of 71

• Walton's legacy in Portland, the NBA and beyond

• More rambling about Bill Walton (and with more still to come!)

• The Trail Blazers hosting Isaiah Crawford of Louisiana Tech, Alex Karaban of UCONN, Caleb Love of Arizona, Quinten Post of Boston College, Tyler Smith of the G League Ignite and Kel’el Ware of Indiana

• Tyler Smith and Kel'el Ware discuss their workouts with the Trail Blazers