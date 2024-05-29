Remembering Walton And Another Predraft Workout On The Brief Case

Greetings from North Portland. With the sad news of Bill Walton's passing at the age of 71, had to spend a large chunk of this edition of The Brief Case with a Walton-esque ramble about the the life and legacy of one of the greatest human beings to ever do it...
Topics on this, the 97th edition, include...
• The passing of Helix/UCLA/Trail Blazers/NBA/World legend Bill Walton Monday at the age of 71
• Walton's legacy in Portland, the NBA and beyond
• More rambling about Bill Walton (and with more still to come!)
• The Trail Blazers hosting Isaiah Crawford of Louisiana Tech, Alex Karaban of UCONN, Caleb Love of Arizona, Quinten Post of Boston College, Tyler Smith of the G League Ignite and Kel’el Ware of Indiana
• Tyler Smith and Kel'el Ware discuss their workouts with the Trail Blazers
• A quick discussion of the soon-to-be NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks
There's a lot about Bill Walton worth celebrating and remembering, so I'll be doing just that on upcoming editions throughout the offseason. You can subscribe to the Brief Case on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Youtube, IHeartRadio, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Podcast Addict, Podchaser, Pocket Casts, Deezer, PlayerFM.