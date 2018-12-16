Quick Trip To L.A. To Face Clippers

After spending the weekend at home, the Portland Trail Blazers (16-13) start the work week by hitting the road for a one-game trip versus the L.A. Clippers (17-12) Monday night at Staples Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 145-78

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead 88-24

AT THE CLIPPERS: Trail Blazers lead, 57-54

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 116-105, 11/8/18 (Portland)

LAST CLIPPERS WIN: 104-100, 11/25/18 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (LA Clippers)

GAME NOTES

• Monday’s game marks the third of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Clippers during the 2018-19 season. The season series is tied, 1-1. The Trail Blazers have won four of their last five games against the Clippers.

• LAST MEETING: The Clippers used a 38-16 third quarter advantage to beat the Trail Blazers, 104-100, at Moda Center on Nov. 25. Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 30 points (12-27 FG, 3/13 3-PT, 3-4 FT) to go with six rebounds and four assists while Tobias Harris led the Clippers with 34 points (14-22 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 4-4 FT) and 11 rebounds.

• GETTING OFFENSIVE: The Trail Blazers rank eighth in the NBA in offensive rating (110.8) while the Clippers rank 10th (110.4).

• In two games against the Clippers this season, Damian Lillard has averaged 27.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Lillard has scored 20-plus points in six of his last seven games against the Clippers.

• CJ McCollum has averaged 20.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 assits in two games against the Clippers this season. He has scored 20- plus points in four of his last seven games against the Clippers, shooting 43.8% from the three-point line in that span.

• In his last five games against the Clippers, Jusuf Nurkic has averaged 14.4 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.40 blocks. He recorded a double-double in three of those five games.

• In two games against Portland this season, Tobias Harris has averaged 24.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Harris has had four double-doubles in his last nine games against the Trail Blazers, including both contests this season.

• Danilo Gallinari has averaged 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in two games against the Trail Blazers this season. He has scored in double figures in 10 straight games against Portland, including three games with 20-plus points.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Al-Farouq Aminu was drafted eighth overall by Los Angeles in the 2010 NBA Draft and averaged 5.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in his lone season with the Clippers.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard/forward Evan Turner and Clippers guard Avery Bradley were teammates with the Boston Celtics for two seasons from 2014-2016.

INJURY NOTES

Neither team has yet to submit their injury report for Monday night's game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Casey Holdahl will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.