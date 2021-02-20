Quick Stop At Home To Host Wizards

The Portland Trail Blazers (18-10) currently own the longest active winning streak in the NBA at six games, and with four contests on the schedule this week, that streak is sure to be tested.

“We’ve just got to continue to be sharp and stay locked in,” said Damian Lillard. “Playing the kind of basketball we’re playing, I think the quality of basketball we’re playing will stand up against any team.”

But before heading back out on the road for three games, all against teams in the top half of the Western Conference standings, the Trail Blazers will host Brad Beal, Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards Saturday night at the Moda Center in the second and final game between the two teams this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 61-55

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 35-22

WASHINGTON HOME: Wizards lead, 33-26

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 132-121, 2/2/21 (Washington)

LAST WASHINGTON WIN: 125-124, 10/22/18 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Four (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's Feb. 20 game against Washington is the second and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and Wizards during the 2020-21 season. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard rank first and third in the NBA in scoring at 32.8 ppg and 29.8 ppg, respectively. Lillard leads the league in 30-point games with 17 while Beal ranks second with 16.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers took down the Wizards on Feb. 2, 132-121 in Washington. Damian Lillard led Portland with 32 points (9-23 FG, 4-14 3-PT, 10-10 FT), two rebounds and eight assists. Bradley Beal was the catalyst for the Wizards, scoring 37 points (14-24 FG, 6-12 3-PT, 3-5 FT) to go with two rebounds and four assists.

• Robert Covington scored a season-high 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT) and pulled down nine rebounds against the Wizards on Feb. 2. Covington hit a career-high seven three-pointers against Washington on Oct. 18, 2017 while with the 76ers.

• Carmelo Anthony added 21 points on 8-of-16 from the field (1-5 3-PT, 4-4 FT) and four rebounds in the Trail Blazers previous meeting with the Wizards. Anthony has scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games against the Wizards.

• Bradley Beal recorded a career-high 21 FGM against the Trail Blazers on Dec. 5, 2017 in Portland.

• Rui Hachimura had a season-high 24 points (10-12 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist against Portland on Feb. 2. His 24 points are the third-most in his two-year career.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Carmelo Anthony (1,495 career 3PM) is five made three-pointers from becoming the 37th player in NBA history to hit at least 1,500 threes over the course of their career.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Gary Trent Jr. has made at least three three-pointers in nine consecutive games. If he makes at least three three-pointers against the Wizards, Trent will tie CJ McCollum and Damon Stoudamire for the most consecutive games with at least three three-pointers.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #28 - Portland 126, New Orleans 124 — Feb. 17, 2021, Smoothie King Arena, New Orleans

Damian Lillard's career night pushed the Trail Blazers past the Pelicans, 126-124 Wednesday night in New Orleans... Damian Lillard became the 18th player in NBA history with a 40+ point, 15+ assist game, and second in team history after Clyde Drexler... All five Portland starters scored in double-figures for the second time of the season... Damian Lillard led Portland with 43 points (14-28 FG, 7-16 3-PT, 8-8 FT), four assists and tied a career-high with 16 assists... Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 4-4 FT)... Derrick Jones Jr. recorded 13 points on 6-8 from the field (1-2 3-PT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks ... Robert Covington had 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3-PT), eight rebounds, two steals and four blocks... Zion Williamson tied a career-high with 36 points (12-18 FG, 1-3 2-PT, 11-15 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals... Lonzo Ball added 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 2-2 FT) and five assists for New Orleans.

Game #27 - Portland 115, Oklahoma City 104 — Feb. 16, 2021, Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The Trail Blazers closed the game on an 18-2 tun to halt a comeback attempt by the Thunder, hanging onto a 115-104 win at Chesapeake Energy Arena... Portland had six players finish in double figures for the seventh time this season, improving to 6-1 in those games... Portland hit 20+ threes for the fourth time this season... Damian Lillard paced the Trail Blazers with 31 points (12-25 FG, 5-14 3-PT, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and 10 assists... It was Lillard's 33rd career game with 30+ points and 10+ assists... Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3-PT) and dished out four assists... Nassir Little had 13 points on 5-5 shooting (3-3 3-PT) ... Anfernee Simons had 15 points and two boards off the bench... Derrick Jones Jr. had 13 points and seven rebounds in 31 minutes... Luguentz Dort led Oklahoma City with 23 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists... Hamidou Diallo added 17 points, four rebounds and two assists for the Thunder.

Game #26 - Portland 121, Dallas 118 — Feb. 14, 2021, American Airlines Center, Dallas

Portland tied a franchise-record with 45 points in the third quarter, propelling themselves to a season-best fourth straight victory, a 121-118 win over Dallas at American Airlines Center... The Trail Blazers had six players finish in double-figures for the sixth time this season, improving to 5-1 in those games... Damian Lillard led Portland with 34 points (12-26 FG, 5-11 3-PT, 5-7 FT), three rebounds and 11 assists in 36 minutes... Gary Trent Jr. scored 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 2-3 FT) in 36 minutes off work... Robert Covington had 15 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 3-PT, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four steals... Carmelo Anthony recorded 15 points (7-17 FG, 1-8 3-PT), five reounbds and three assists off the bench... Enes Kanter had 14 points and eight boards... Luka Doncic led Dallas with 44 points (14-20 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 11-12 FT), seven rebounds and nine assists ... Kristaps Porzingis added 18 points (5-9 FG, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks for the Mavericks.

INJURY NOTES

Harry Giles (left calf strain), CJ McCollum (left midfoot fracture), Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Saturday's game vs. Washington.

As for the Wizards, Bryant Thomas (left knee) and Ish Smith (left quad) are out for Saturday’s game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.