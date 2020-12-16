Preseason Shifts To Denver For Two Games Versus Nuggets

The Portland Trail Blazers started their 2020 preseason schedule by hosting the Sacramento Kings in consecutive games last week at the Moda Center. They’ll finish off their 2020 preseason schedule in similar fashion, albeit at a different location.

After a little over a week of training camp, the Trail Blazers head to Denver to face the Nuggets twice over the next three days, with the first meeting scheduled for Wednesday at Ball Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Trail Blazers split their first two preseason games with the Kings in contests that saw head coach Terry Stotts use his starting lineup sparingly. It is likely the minutes will start to increase for the main rotation players in the next two games, though still to the level you’d see during the regular season.

“I’d like to extend the minutes of our rotation players,” said Stotts. “I’m not saying it’s a game rotation, but I think you’ll see both games where the minutes are extended a little bit more. Other than that, it’s just continuing to work on the things we’ve been working on in practice at both ends of the floor.”

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 99-85

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 69-23

AT THE NUGGETS: Nuggets lead, 62-30

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-115, 8/6/20 (Denver)

LAST NUGGETS WIN: 127-99, 2/4/20 (Denver)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers play the Nuggets twice during the 2020 preseason, on Wednesday, Dec. 16 and again on Friday, Dec. 18.

• Portland and Denver will play three times during the 2020-21 regular season. The first meeting is on Tuesday, Feb. 23. The other two matchups will occur in the second half of the season.

• LAST SEASON: The Nuggets won the season series against the Trail Blazers in 2019-20, 3-1.

• Damian Lillard scored 45 points (13-21 FG, 11-18 3-PT, 8-10 FT) to go with four rebounds, 12 assists and three steals to lead Portland past Denver in Orlando on Aug. 6. It tied his own franchise record for three-pointers in a game. In four games against the Nuggets last season, Lillard averaged 27.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists.

• CJ McCollum averaged 15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in four games against the Nuggets last season.

• Playing against his former team on Aug. 6, Jusuf Nurkic recorded 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks. It was his fourth game after returning from his left leg fractures.

• Michael Porter Jr. scored 27 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 3-3 FT) to go with 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals against Portland on Aug. 6.

• In four games against the Trail Blazers last season, Nikola Jokic averaged 19.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

• CONNECTION: Carmelo Anthony played his first eight seasons in Denver, averaging 24.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 564 games (all starts). He was selected by the Nuggets with the third overall pick of the 2003 NBA Draft.

• CONNECTION: Jusuf Nurkic played his first three seasons for the Nuggets, averaging 7.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 139 games (59 starts).

INJURY NOTES

Neither team is releasing injury information during preseason play.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game cam also be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.