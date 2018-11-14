POWER RANKINGS » Shooting Up The Rankings In Week 5

After finishing up a six-game homestand with four-straight wins, the Portland Trail Blazers find themselves no lower than fifth and as high as second in the most recent Power Rankings. How well they fair during a six-game, 11-day road trip starting Wednesday night in Los Angeles versus the Lakers will go a long way toward determining whether they continue to vie for the top spot or end up falling back to the pack.

But that's a concern for next week. For right now, enjoy seeing your Portland Trail Blazers among the elite in the Week 5 Power Rankings...

• The panel of voters at ESPN has the Trail Blazers at No. 4 this week, four spots better than last week…

The Blazers have won four straight after a big win over Boston on Sunday and joined Golden State as the only Western Conference teams with double-digit wins. Portland will next be embarking on an odd six-game trek that includes stops at the Lakers, Wolves, Wizards, Knicks, Bucks and Warriors. Portland doesn't have another home game until Nov. 25 against the Clippers.

The folks at ESPN have the Trail Blazers behind the Bucks at No. 3 and ahead of the Nuggets at No. 4.

• John Schuhmann at NBA.com has the Trail Blazers all the way up at No.2 this week, a seven-spot improvement over last week...

Record: 10-3 Pace: 101.0 (16) OffRtg: 113.6 (5) DefRtg: 104.4 (5) NetRtg: +9.2 (4) After completing a 5-1 homestand with wins over the Bucks, Clippers and Celtics, the Blazers are 6-1 in games between the 15 teams that currently have winning records, with the only loss coming when they shot 6-for-35 from 3-point range against the Lakers. In the midst of dropping 40 on the Bucks' third-ranked defense, C.J. McCollum dropped rookie Donte DiVincenzo late in the third quarter. This is a jump-shooting team -- the Blazers rank 23rd in the percentage of their shots that have come from the paint and in the bottom three in restricted-area field goal percentage for the third straight season -- but it leads the league in point differential (plus-4.5 per game) from the free throw line, despite a drop in its own attempts over the last few games. In the last two seasons, Portland has gone from 28th (in 2016-17) to 19th (last season) to second (this season) in opponent free throw rate.

Schuhmann has the Trail Blazers behind the Raptors at No. 1 and ahead of the Bucks at No. 3.

• Reid Forgrave at CBS Sports has the Trail Blazers at No. 5 this week, two spots better than last week...

Zach Collins' emergence during his sophomore season has been a pleasant surprise for the Blazers. Head coach Terry Stotts has been playing Collins 21.5 minutes per game, up from 15.8 minutes per game last season.

I don't do much commenting on these anymore but for posterity: Zach Collins' play this season is not really a surprise to anyone in the organization. It's everyone OUTSIDE of the organization that's playing catchup.

Forgrave has the Trail Blazers behind the Nuggets at No. 4 and ahead of the 76ers at No. 6.

• Zach Harper at The Athletic has the Trail Blazers at No. 5 this week, two spots better than last week...

Are the Portland Trail Blazers the Toronto Raptors of the West? Portland doesn’t have the consistent regular season success of the Raptors over the last few seasons, but they do seem to have the same unsatisfying feeling they leave us with in the postseason every year. Currently, the Blazers are dominating the regular season. This is one of their best starts in franchise history. The Blazers are blowing teams out of the water, throwing their net rating up in the upper echelon of the NBA right now. And yet, I’m not sure how much anybody outside of Portland cares. The “I’m trying, Jennifer” efforts don’t quite pull us into believing this is the year Portland makes noise. However, the struggles of Houston and Utah early on should make a deep Portland playoff run even more likely and exciting.

Harper has the Trail Blazers behind the Nuggets at No. 4 and ahead of the Celtics at No. 5.

• Tommy Beer at Rotoworld has the Trail Blazers at No. 4 this week, three spots better than last week...

The Blazers have won four straight, including impressive home victories over the Bucks, Clippers and Celtics last week. However, things get much tougher in the near future. Portland is about to embark on a six-game road trip that will take them from Los Angeles to New York and back to California. They play the Lakers in L.A. on Wednesday and wrap up the trip by playing the Bucks Milwaukee next Wednesday and Warriors in The Bay next Friday.

Beer has the Trail Blazers behind the Bucks at No. 3 and ahead of the Nuggets at No. 5.

• Khadrice Rollins at SI.com has the Trail Blazers at No. 5 this week, one spot better than last week...

McCollum going off like he did Tuesday is vital for Portland. Both to sustain the Trail Blazers through the regular season and to propel them deeper into the postseason. Sometimes C.J.’s just going to need to give Damian Lillard a night off. Sometimes both of them will have to go berserk in order to get a W. Either way, it means we need C.J. making a fool of more and more defenders.

Rollins has the Trail Blazers behind the 8-6 76ers at No. 4 and ahead of the 7-5 Thunder at No. 6.

• Brad Rowland at UPROXX has the Trail Blazers at No. 4 this week, one spot better than last week...

After approximately 15 percent of the season, those predicting the downfall of Terry Stotts’ team can’t be feeling terribly optimistic, as the Blazers are playing quality basketball. As of Nov. 12, the Blazers own a top-five offense and a top-five defense, putting the complete package together on the way to a +9.2 net rating. Portland is riding a four-game winning streak and while that is impressive in any context, the Blazers own a slew of quality wins in the early going, including victories over Boston, Milwaukee, New Orleans, Houston and Indiana. As usual, the Blazers are led by the stellar backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Lillard has been fantastic and, while McCollum hasn’t been lights-out by his high standards, Portland has been buoyed by strong depth. Coming into the campaign, the Blazers weren’t exactly recognized for a deep bench but players like Evan Turner, Nik Stauskas and 2017 lottery pick Zach Collins have exceeded expectations and the end result is a strong overall showing by a team that seems bound for the postseason yet again.

Rowland has the Trail Blazers behind the Raptors at No. 3 and ahead of the Clippers at No. 5.

• Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report has the Trail Blazers at No. 5 this week, two spots better than last week...

Long one of the league's top in-between scorers, McCollum was 8-of-10 in the mid-range area against Milwaukee. Any teams considering conservative pick-and-roll coverage against Portland might want to keep McCollum's jumpers and floaters in mind. Damian Lillard has been the Blazers' most consistent presence, and even if he's smack in the middle of his prime, the 28-year-old just keeps getting better. He's on pace for new career highs in effective field-goal percentage, free-throw rate and box plus-minus all while having clearly worked on attacking the league's switching and trapping schemes. His dismantling of Clint Capela on Oct. 30 forced Houston out of its switch-everything scheme. That's hard to do. Portland ranks in the top six in both offensive and defensive efficiency.

Hughes ranks the Trail Blazers behind the Nuggets at No. 4 and ahead of the Celtics at No. 6.