Portland Trail Blazers Host Celebration of Women’s History Night on March 22

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 20, 2024) – Join the Portland Trail Blazers in celebrating Women’s History Month and the women of Rip City on Friday, March 22, as the Blazers face off against the LA Clippers. The night is set to feature a reunion of BlazerDancers, entertainment throughout the concourse, a limited-edition WildFang retail collab, and support for SheFlies through 5050 raffle proceeds.

SheFlies is an initiative under the Sport Oregon Foundation umbrella working to support, engage, and celebrate girls and women in sport across Oregon. They connect girls and women to sport through their Community Grant Program, Storytelling Initiatives, and Community Events! To support their efforts in empowering women in sport, SheFlies will receive proceeds from the 5050 Raffle as the community partner for the night.

To tip off the celebration, fans will experience music from Dr. Jacks to the concourse,with DJ Briana mixing music inspired by funk and jazz in Dr. Jacks and DJ Lady X spinning hip hop on the concourse at A25. While fans vibe on the concourse, they’ll find pillars with posters of iconic women in history, selected by the Trail Blazers employee business resource group, Women of Rip City. To capture the moment of the night, fans can participate in the 360 photo booth celebrating women’s night.

Fans can visit the 300-level to see Girl Scouts of the USA tabling on the concourse as they share their mission to empower girls to shape their ideal world through personal growth, community support, and a commitment to making a positive impact. Additionally, Bradley Angle, a local organization whose mission is to serve all people affected by domestic violence and provide them with safety, education, empowerment, healing, and hope will have an informational table at A-17.

The game is set to be full of music and dancing as over 120 BlazerDancers of past and present gather to celebrate 35 years of the BlazerDancers. During the pregame Blaze Parade, presented by Polar Beverages, fans will have their first look at BlazerDancers throughout the decades. On the court, DJ Ashé will be setting the tone for the game spinning the latest in music during warmups. As game time approaches, local pop artist Alana Rich will sing the national anthem. At halftime, past and present BlazerDancers will take the court for a thrilling choreographed halftime dance to several powerful artists, including Whitney Houston, Christina Aguilera and Beyoncé!

Check out Rip City Clothing Co. at A15 for the latest in the Rip City Made Collection, a collaboration with local and women-owned boutique WildFang to create a limited-edition button-up shirt.