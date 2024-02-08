Portland Trail Blazers Host Annual Celebration of Black History Night on February 10

Presented by Ticketmaster

PORTLAND, Ore. (Feb. 7, 2024) – Join the Portland Trail Blazers in their annual Celebration of Black History on February 10 as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans. The night will be filled with exciting activations highlighting Black culture and impactful nonprofits in Portland.

Portland Opportunities Industrialization Center + Rosemary Anderson High School (POIC + RAHS) is the community partner of the night for their commitment to the success of at-risk youth and adults, providing the highest quality services in education, mentoring, family outreach, employment training and placement. The Trail Blazers will also celebrate the work of Elevate Oregon as the 5050 partner of the night as they build relationships with youth to promote education, self-reliance, and achievement in the Parkrose School District. Fans can support Elevate Oregon's efforts by participating in the 5050 Raffle, where half of the proceeds will go to Elevate Oregon.

At Dr. Jacks, fans will get their first sight of the celebration as DJ Ashé spins afro-beats, indie selections, hip-hop, and R&B from all over the world to curate a music experience for guests. Music celebrating Black culture will continue inside Moda Center as DJ O.G. TOO keeps the crowd energized on the concourse and Jordan Sings brings his meaningful pop to the club level.

Before the Trail Blazers compete on the court, the Brown Sisters will take center stage, singing the National Anthem. At halftime, choreographer and dance artist Durante Lambert will bring fans a group of talented dancers to celebrate Black History Month and over 50 years of Hip Hop.

On the concourse, fans will be welcomed by posters of legendary Black leaders selected by the Trail Blazers’ business resource group, the Black Employee Network. Pregame Blaze’s Parade, presented by Polar Beverages, will travel through the Moda Center concourse, joined by Sebé Kan, a West African dance and drum troupe, sharing their movement and sound with guests. The night will also feature live painting on the concourse at A26 by local artist Daren Todd, creating an art piece representing Black history, music and culture. The 360-photobooth returns to celebrate Black History Month and give fans an opportunity to commemorate the night. On the 300 level, guests can put their basketball skills to the test by shooting hoops at C14 with Trail Blazers youth basketball coaches.

In between all the game action, guests can visit Rip City Clothing Co. and check out the retail item of the night in the Rip City Made Collection, which was created in collaboration with local brand Bleached by Josh. The exclusive collection features bleached Rip City Clothing apparel transformed into works of art by Josh Manus, known for upcycling ordinary garments into unique outfits. 25% of all profits from the collection will go to the community partner of the night, POIC + RAHS.