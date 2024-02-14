Portland Trail Blazers Announce Laura Flynn as New Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships

PORTLAND, Ore. (Feb. 14, 2024) – The Portland Trail Blazers have named Laura Flynn as the organization's new Senior Vice President of Commercial Partnerships, it was announced today by Dewayne Hankins, Portland Trail Blazers President of Business Operations. Flynn is in her sixth season with the organization, having joined in 2017.

In her new role, Flynn will oversee all aspects of Commercial Partnerships, including the sales, strategy, and activation teams, while working closely with Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter partners. She will evaluate current and prospective partners to ensure cohesion and alignment with the Trail Blazers core values, while driving value and revenue for both the organization and partners. Flynn most recently served as interim Vice President, Commercial Partnerships as well as Vice President, Premium where she oversaw the Sales & Service staff, helping to manage courtside and club season ticket holders and suite owners at Moda Center. Prior to her promotion to VP, Premium, Laura served as Senior Director of Premium Seating, Director of Premium Service, and Ticket Service Manager during her Trail Blazers tenure.

"I am incredibly honored to take on the position of Senior Vice President of Commercial Partnerships for the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter,” said Flynn. “I look forward to working with our existing partners to strengthen our relationships, while exploring new and innovative partnership opportunities with organizations that share our vision and values. It’s been a joy to work with the commercial partnership team in recent months, and I am excited to help the team reach new heights as we grow together.”

“I am excited to announce the promotion of Laura Flynn to Senior Vice President of Commercial Partnerships for the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter,” said Hankins. “Laura has been an instrumental member of our team since she joined in 2017, and it’s been a pleasure to see her rise through the organization. Her dedication and drive are inspiring, while her management skills have been crucial to the success of our premium and revenue teams. She has shown a keen understanding of the industry and current business climate, making this an easy decision. I look forward to seeing her and the team grow under her leadership.”