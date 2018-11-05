PODCAST » Rip City Report, 10 Games In Edition

Greetings to all the podcast listeners, wherever you may be. With the Trail Blazers' first 10 games officially in the books, your humble podcasting crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, returned to the Moda Center studios to record the 148th edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to below...

On this week's show we consider the good and bad from the first 10 games of the season, Portland's depth and why it's been a strength, whether CJ McCollum is in a slump or in transition, a quick Moe Harkless injury "update," the defense and whether it's as bad as it has looked or as good as the statistic say, play a round of "Walton or Oden" and answer listener questions about making pancakes with Terry Porter, the biggest surprise so far, wearing sweaters to games, Evan Turner’s role, if Al-Farouq Aminu is underrated, fantasy sports, Jake Layman’s role when Harkless returns and more.

You can listen and/or subscribe to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. And a reminder that on Saturday, we'll be recording a live (albeit it truncated) edition of the Rip City Report on Saturday, November 10 at the Hawthorne Theatre as a part of the 2018 PDX Podcast Festival. Go here for tickets, and please come say hello!