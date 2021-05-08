Playoff Race Continues With Spurs On Second Night Of Back-To-Back

After a few weeks of moving down rather than up, the Trail Blazers took sole possession of sixth in the Western Conference with a win Friday night versus the Lakers. But they’ll need to keep winning if they want to remain above the cut line for the play-in tournament with five games to play. They’ll try to do just that Saturday when they host the Spurs, a team also fighting to extend their season, in the second game of a back-to-back for both teams. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Spurs lead, 88-87

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 55-32

SAN ANTONIO HOME: Spurs lead 56-32

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 107-106, 4/16/21 (San Antonio)

LAST SAN ANTONIO WIN: 125-104, 1/18/21 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers May 8 game against the Spurs will be the third and final meeting between Portland and San Antonio in 2020- 21. The season series is tied, 1-1.

• Portland and San Antonio have been the two best teams at keeping possession of the basketball this season. Portland averages 11.2 turnovers per game while San Antonio averages 11.5, the two lowest marks in the league.

• LAST GAME: On April 16, Portland defeated San Antonio by one point, 107-106, at AT&T Center. CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 29 points (13-26 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block. DeMar DeRozan paced the Spurs with 26 points (11-25 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal.

• Norman Powell recorded 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block at San Antonio on April 16. Powell's 22 points were a career-best against the Spurs.

• Anfernee Simons added 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals against the Spurs on April 16. Simons has scored in double figures in three of his last four games against San Antonio.

• Damian Lillard missed the April 16 game, but on Jan. 18 against San Antonio Lillard recorded 35 points (10-23 FG, 3-10 3-PT, 12-12 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block.

• DeMar DeRozan has recorded multiple career-highs against the Trail Blazers: on March 4, 2016 DeRozan made a career-high 24 free throws, and on Feb. 2, 2018 he matched a career-best with six made three-pointers.

• Dejounte Murray recorded the third double-double of his career on April 16, finishing with 13 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

• MILESTONE WATCH: CJ McCollum (3,770 career FGM) is eight made baskets from passing Mychal Thompson for ninth on the Trail Blazers all-time list for made field goals.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #67 - Portland 106, Los Angeles 101 — May 7, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers secured a key playoff win over the Lakers, winning 106-101 behind 38 points from Damian Lillard ... Portland recorded 20+ assists for the 11th consecutive game ... Damian Lillard recorded his 31st game with 30+ points, good for the third most 30+ point games in the league this season ... Lillard finished with 38 points (12-18 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals ... CJ McCollum added 21 points (7-19 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and four assists ... Norman Powell recorded 19 points (6-18 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist, steal and block ... Jusuf Nurkic finished with 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting, to go with 13 rebounds, five assists and one steal ... Enes Kanter had 10 points and 10 rebounds off the bench ... Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 36 points (12-23 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 10-15 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists ... Alex Caruso added a season-high 18 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Game #66 - Portland 141, Cleveland 105 — May 5, 2021, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

Six Trail Blazers finished with double-digit points en route to a season-high in scoring as Portland easily dispatched Cleveland, 141-105 ... Portland scored 140+ points in a non-OT game for the first time since 1993 ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 32 points (10-17 FG, 6-10 3-PT, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals ... Enes Kanter had 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting to go with 13 rebounds and one block ... Jusuf Nurkic added 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and four blocks ... Carmelo Anthony scored 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 4-4 FT) to go with five rebounds and three assists ... CJ McCollum finished with 10 points (3-14 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 3-4 FT) and five assists ... Anfernee Simons recorded 10 points and three assists ... Kevin Love led the Cavaliers in scoring with 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3-PT), eight rebounds and two assists ... Dean Wade added 16 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal.

Game #65 - Atlanta 123, Portland 114 — May 3, 2021, State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Bogdan Bogdanovic hit seven first-half three-pointers, and Atlanta's hot outside shooting led to a 123-114 victory over the Trail Blazers ... Portland recorded at least 20 assists for the eighth consecutive game, the longest streak of the season for the team ... Damian Lillard recorded his 29th game with 30+ points, finishing with 33 (11-19 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals ... CJ McCollum added 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and seven assists ... Norman Powell recorded 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3-PT, four rebounds and two assists ... Carmelo Anthony had 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals ... With Anthony's 10th point of the night, he moved into 10th on the NBA all-time scoring list ... Bodgan Bogdonovic led Atlanta with 25 points (9-17 FG, 7-14 3-PT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals ... Trae Young added 21 points, six rebounds and 11 assists.

INJURY NOTES

Carmelo Anthony (right ankle, sprain) and Zach Collins (left ankle, stress fracture) are out for tonight's game vs. San Antonio.

The Spurs, having played Friday night in Sacramento, have not released their injury report as well.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.