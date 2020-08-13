Play-In, Playoffs At Stake In Restart Finale Versus Nets

The Trail Blazers complete their eight-game restart to the 2019-20 regular season with a tilt versus the Brooklyn Nets Thursday night in a game with significant play-in implications. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 64-25

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 37-8

AT THE NETS: Trail Blazers lead, 27-17

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 148-144 (2OT), 3/25/19 (Portland)

LAST NETS WIN: 119-115, 11/8/19 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Brooklyn)

GAME NOTES

• Thursday's game will be the second of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Nets during the 2019-20 season. Brooklyn leads the season series, 1-0.’

• LAST MEETING: The Nets defeated the Trail Blazers in Portland on Nov. 8, 119-115. Damian Lillard scored what was then a franchise-record 60 points (19-33 FG, 7-16 3-PT, 15-15 FT) to go with four rebounds and five assists in the loss. Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 34 points (12-27 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 35 minutes of the bench.

• AT STAKE: The Trail Blazers can clinch the eight seed going into the Western Conference play-in matchups this weekend. The Nets will be the seven seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs regardless of the outcome.

• Damian Lillard has scored at least 31 points in three of his last four games against the Nets. He has topped 30 points in six of his 15 career games against Brooklyn.

• In his last four games against the Nets, Jusuf Nurkic has averaged 27.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.75 blocks.

• CJ McCollum has scored 20-plus points in five of his last seven games against Brooklyn, including three games of 30-plus points. McCollum was held to eight points (4-19 FG) and five rebounds against the Nets in the Nov. 8 meeting.

• Joe Harris scored 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with five rebounds, one assist and one block against Portland on Nov. 8. He has scored in double figures in each of his last five games against the Trail Blazers.

• Caris LeVert scored seven points (2-13 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-3 FT) to go with nine rebounds and five assists at Portland on Nov. 8. In his last four games against Portland, LeVert has averaged 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

• CONNECTION: Portland center Jusuf Nurkic and Brooklyn guard Dzanan Musa were teammates on the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team in the summer of 2017.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony and Nets forward Lance Thomas were teammates on the New York Knicks from 2014-17.

CLINCHING NOTES

• If the Trail Blazers win and the Grizzlies win, the Blazers are the eight-seed facing the nine-seed Grizzlies, regardless of what the Suns and Spurs do.

• If the Trail Blazers win, the Grizzlies lose, the Suns lose and the Spurs win, the Trail Blazers are the eight-seed facing the nine-seed Spurs.

• If the Trail Blazers win, the Grizzlies lose, the Suns win and the Spurs lose, the Trail Blazers are the eight-seed facing the nine-seed Suns.

• If the Trail Blazers lose, the Grizzlies lose, the Suns lose and the Spurs lose, the Trail Blazers are the eight-seed facing the nine-seed Grizzlies.

• If the Trail Blazers lose, the Grizzlies win, the Suns win and the Spurs win, the Grizzlies are the eight-seed facing the nine-seed Suns with the Trail Blazers finishing 11th.

• If the Trail Blazers lose, the Grizzlies win, the Suns lose and the Spurs win, the Grizzlies are the eight-seed facing the nine-seed Spurs with the Trail Blazers finishing 10th.

• If the Trail Blazers lose, the Grizzlies lose, the Suns win and the Spurs win, the Suns are the eight-seed facing the nine-seed Spurs with the Trail Blazers finishing 10th.

• If the Trail Blazers lose, the Grizzlies lose, the Suns lose and the Spurs win, the Spurs are the eight-seed facing the nine-seed Trail Blazers.

• If the Trail Blazers lose, the Grizzlies win, the Suns win and the Spurs lose, the Grizzlies are the eight-seed facing the nine-seed Suns with the Trail Blazers finishing 10th.

• If the Trail Blazers lose, the Grizzlies lose, the Suns win and the Spurs lose, the Suns are the eight-seed facing the nine-seed Trail Blazers.

• If the Trail Blazers lose, the Grizzlies win, the Suns lose and the Spurs lose, the Grizzlies are the eight-seed facing the nine-seed Trail Blazers.



INJURY NOTES

Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon) is not with the team in Orlando and will not participate in any scrimmages nor games the rest of the season. Trevor Ariza (personal reasons) and Caleb Swanigan (personal reasons) are not with the team and will not play in Orlando.

As for players in Orlando, Nassir Little is out with dehydration.

For the Nets, Chris Chiozza (right adductor; tightness) and Donta Hall (right ankle; sprain) are questionable; Jamal Crawford (left hamstring; strain) is out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Thursday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Jordan Kent, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.