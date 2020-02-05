Pivotal Back-To-Back Begins With San Antonio

The Trail Blazers begin an important back-to-back by hosting the San Antonio Spurs, a team just a half game behind Portland in the standings, Thursday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Spurs lead, 87-85

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 54-31

AT THE SPURS: Spurs lead, 56-31

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 121-116, 11/16/19 (San Antonio)

LAST SPURS WIN: 113-110, 10/28/19 (San Antonio)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Thursday’s game will bring an end to the three game series between the Trail Blazers and Spurs during the 2019-20 season. The season series is tied, 1-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers defeated the Spurs 121-116, in San Antonio on Nov. 16. CJ McCollum paced Portland with 32 points (13-25 FG, 6-11 3-PT), six rebounds and seven assists, while LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with 30 points (12-20 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block.

• CLOSELY CONTESTED: Eight of the last 11 games between Portland and San Antonio have been decided by single digits, including each of the last four.

• CJ McCollum is averaging 29.5 points (48.9% FG, 52.9% 3-PT, 80.0% FT), 4.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists in two games against San Antonio this season. McCollum has scored at least 20 points in six of his last eight games against the Spurs, and tied a career-high with seven 3-PM on Feb. 7 of 2019.

• Damian Lillard recorded 22 points (4-19 FG, 1-9 3-PT, 13-13 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal against the Spurs on Nov. 16. Lillard has scored at least 20 points in each of his last seven games against San Antonio, recording three or more made threes in five of those outings.

• Hassan Whiteside added 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting (5-5 FT), to go with 12 rebounds and three blocks against San Antonio on Nov. 16. Whiteside has recorded a double-double in five of his last seven games against the Spurs, dating back to his time with the Heat.

• LaMarcus Aldridge's 30 points against the Trail Blazers on Nov. 16 tied his career high against Portland. He has averaged 22.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 3.00 blocks in two games against Portland this season.

• DeMar DeRozan had 16 points (4-15 FG, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal against Portland on Nov. 16. Before that last game against Portland, DeRozan had a 16 game-streak of scoring at least 20 points vs. the Trail Blazers, dating back to the 2011-12 season.

• CONNECTION: Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge played his first nine seasons with Portland (2006-15), averaging 19.4 points and 8.4 re-bounds in 648 games.

• CONNECTION: Spurs guard Patty Mills began his career with the Trail Blazers, spending two season (2009-11) with the team while averaging 5.1 points and 1.5 assists in 74 games.

INJURY NOTES

Nassir Little (left ankle sprain), Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), Skal Labissiere (left knee inflammation) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out.

As for the Spurs, Luka Samanic (G League) and Quinndary Weatherspoon (Two-way) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Thursday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.