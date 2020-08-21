Offense Takes The Night Off In Game 2 Loss To Lakers

“It’s better to be lucky than good” goes the old saying, though the Trail Blazers will likely need to be both in order to pull off a playoff series upset versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thursday night in Orlando, they were neither.

Portland was held to just 40 percent shooting from the field, a statistic that would have been worse were it not for lax defending in garbage time, and made just eight threes on 29 attempts in a 111-88 loss to the Lakers in Game 2 of the one/eight first round playoff series at AdventHealth Arena on the ESPN Wide World of Sports campus on the grounds of the Walt Disney World Resort Thursday night.

“We’ve been playing at a pretty high level at the offensive end for three weeks,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “And not to take away anything from the Lakers, they played really well at both ends of the floor and beat us in most areas of the game. So obviously credit goes to them and the way they played, but I thought this was probably the first game that we’ve had since we’ve been down here where we looked a little slow and didn’t have the same pop. I don’t know if we were due for one of those but I do know that we need to play at a high level to beat the Lakers, which we did in Game 1. It wasn’t quite there tonight.”

The best-of-seven series is now tied at 1-1 going into Game 3 Saturday night.

The Trail Blazers were sure to get the Lakers’ best effort from the jump Thursday night after Portland took a commanding leading in the early going of Game 1. That’s exactly what happened, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis combining to score 31 of L.A.’s 56 first-half points on 65 percent shooting.

The Lakers defense was considerably stiffer in Game 2 as well, though the Trail Blazers didn’t do themselves any favors with their shot selection. And with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combining to shoot just 7-of-21 from the field in the first half while converting just one three-pointer between the two of the, Portland went into the half trailing by 17, and with little reason to indicate conditions would improve after the intermission.

“We just got outplayed,” said Lillard. “Obviously we came out, won the first game, so it’s natural for them to come out and be a little bit more aggressive, to have a little bit more fight. And we didn’t come out relaxed, they just went after it harder than we did. It was they night, it didn’t help that we didn’t play well at the offensive end and they’re a team that wants to play fast and play in transition, so we kind of played into their hands by not playing good offense.”

Portland would continue to show their cards in the the third quarter. A 12-0 Lakers run early in the third quarter would give the one-seed a 27-point lead, and from there on, the only reason to continue watching was to get an update on the status of Lillard’s left index finger, which he dislocated trying to poke a ball away from Davis.

After Lillard left for the locker room, the team announced shortly thereafter that x-rays came back negative, which, considering the way the game had gone Thursday night, qualified as good news.

“It’s just sore, a little bit tender to the touch,” said Lillard, who noted that he would play in Game 3 regardless. “Dislocated it so it’s just sore, a little bit swollen and uncomfortable.”

Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting but finished with just one assist in 30 minutes. McCollum added 13 points, five rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes. Gary Trent Jr. was the only other Portland player to score in double figures with 11 points off the bench.

Davis shot better than 60 percent from the field and 3-of-4 from three to finish with 31 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, after going 0-of-9 from the field in Game 1, finished with 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field. James had an easy second half, finishing with 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds in 26 minutes.

The Trail Blazers are now the official “home” team for the next two games, with Game 3 scheduled for Saturday night.

“Knowing our team, we’ll bounce back,” said Stotts. “It’s a bad loss, and like I said, we’ve been pretty resilient in these situations. And it’s the playoffs, we don’t have any choice but to bounce back.”

Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.