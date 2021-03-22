Offense No-Shows In Third Quarter In Blowout Loss To Dallas

PORTLAND -- While they own one of the most efficient offenses in the NBA, even the Trail Blazers struggle to score from time to time. But rarely do they had as much difficulty putting the ball in the basket as they did Sunday night.

It took the Trail Blazers five and a half minutes into the third quarter to score their first points of the second half and were outscored 76-38 in the second and third quarters on the way to losing 132-92 to the Dallas Mavericks in the third and final game between the two Western Conference teams this season.

“You have nights like this but I don’t think anybody ever just throws up their hands,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “You still compete, you defend, you never know what will happen throughout the game. Some times the game turns, some times it doesn’t. And it didn’t tonight.”

The Trail Blazers are now 26-17 overall and 14-8 at home this season. The loss breaks three-game winning streak versus the Mavericks, though the Trail Blazers still won the season series 2-1, and a three-game streak at home. Portland has won seven of their last 10.

The start of Sunday’s game didn’t give one the impression that the Trail Blazers were in for a blowout loss, as they put up 30 points in the first quarter on 55 percent shooting and took a three-point lead into the second quarter.

But Portland’s inability to get the three-ball to fall -- they shot 2-of-9 from deep in the first quarter -- would be a harbinger of things to come. They’d shoot the three even worse in the second quarter, going 2-of-18 from deep, and would go over three minutes without scoring.

Meanwhile, the improved defense they played versus Dallas in the prior game was nowhere to be found, resulting in the Mavericks shooting 64 percent of the field and outscoring Portland by 14 in the quarter to take a 65-54 lead into the intermission. Not great, but manageable.

But it wouldn’t stay manageable for long. Whether it was poor play on both ends, fatigue from playing their sixth game in the last nine nights, Dallas guard Luka Doncic shooting the lights out, bad luck or some combination of all four, Portland was outscored 19-0 to start the third quarter, effectively ending the game midway through the third quarter.

“It was not our night in the third quarter,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “I really can’t even characterize it, 19-0 kind of speaks for itself.”

By time CJ McCollum got a 14-footer to go with for Portland’s first points of the half with 6:23 to play in the third quarter, Dallas had a 28-point lead and complete control of the game.

Dallas took a 103-69 lead into the fourth after holding Portland to just 15 points in the quarter and would go up by as many as 45 in the final quarter as Stotts opted to play the end of the bench in the last 12 minutes.

“I thought we started off the game pretty solid, we had the lead at the end of the first,” said Lillard. “And then in the second quarter, they got it going. They made a lot of threes. I didn’t think we played a bad game, we just made some mistakes and they was able to get going. Once they got going, they were comfortable, Luka (Doncic) played a great game, they moved the ball out of the traps when we started to trap. They made a lot of three, 19 threes and shot over 50 percent and we made nine. We really depend on our offense and making threes and any time me, CJ and Melo go 0-for-16 from three, we’re not going to have much of a chance.”

Lillard finished with 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting and four assists in 30 minutes. Gary Trent Jr. came off the bench to score 16 and Nassir Little added 14. CJ McCollum contributed 13 in 23 minutes.

Luka Doncic led all scorers with 37 points in under 30 minutes. Josh Richardson contributed 21 and Kristaps Porzingis and Dorian Finney-Smith combined for 25 points.

Next up, the Trail Blazers finish off a five-game homestand by hosting the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.