Offense Alone Not Enough Versus Bulls In Chicago

CHICAGO -- The Trail Blazers’ defense has improved considerably since the start of the new year, though whatever progress they’ve made wasn’t on display Sunday afternoon in Chicago.

Portland allowed 56 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from three, forced just seven turnovers and gave up 44 points in the paint in a 130-116 loss to the Bulls in front of a crowd of 19,521 Sunday afternoon at the United Center.

“We got off to a rough start. I thought physicality was going to be big earlier in the game defensively because this team can really get out and go,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “We let them get comfortable and when you let a team get comfortable, particularly at home, it’s tough to walk it back... We were never really able to get them under control.”

The Trail Blazers are now 21-29 overall and 7-16 on the road this season. The Trail Blazers and Bulls have now split their season series 1-1, with both teams winning on their home court.

While Portland’s defense wasn’t ever where they needed it to be Sunday afternoon, they shot the ball well enough at the start of the game to more than make up for it. The Blazers logged assists on 10 of their 14 first-quarter field goals, with CJ McCollum, Norman Powell and Anfernee Simons combining for 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field and 5-of-7 shooting from three.

Sure, the Bulls shot 55 percent from the field, but by shooting better than 64 percent from both the field and from three, the Blazers were able nonetheless to take a 35-29 lead into the second quarter.

But Chicago was able to take advantage of Portland’s porous defense as soon as their shooting percentages dipped in the second quarter. A 13-3 Bulls run turned what was a one-point Portland lead into a 64-55 deficit with 2:50 to play in the first half.

“I came in at halftime, I told the guys we’re shooting 58 from two, 54 from three, down eight,” said Billups. “I said, if we didn’t have incredible shotmakers, we’re probably down 25. But we can’t rely on that.”

The Bulls would eventually score 44 points in the second quarter on 62 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from three to take a 73-65 lead into the intermission. Chicago would go up by as many as 19 in the third quarter due to Portland’s inability to put together a consistent defensive effort.

“That second quarter is what really hurt us,” said Robert Covington. “Scoring 44 points, that’s where we lost the game... Forty-four points is way too many points for a quarter and it started with turnovers and them getting out, getting easy buckets and getting that confidence... Pretty much playing catchup from that point.”

And when they failed to get the deficit down to single digits, Billups opted to put in the end of the bench with a little over four minutes to play with the second game of a back-to-back looming Monday night in Oklahoma City.

McCollum finished with a game-high of 29 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field, four assists and five rebounds in 36 minutes. Powell went 7-of-10 from the field and 5-of-6 from three for 22 points while also grabbing four rebounds in 34 minutes.

Simons logged 21 points, six assists, three rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes. Both Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington finished with 11 points and Trendon Watford posted 10 points, three blocks, two rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes off the bench.

Six Bulls players finished in double figured led by 24 points from Nikola Vucevic, who also grabbed 14 rebounds for the double-double. DeMar DeRozan also posted a double-double with 23 points and 10 assists in 34 minutes.

After heading east for the first two games of the trip, the Trail Blazers now head west to face the Thunder in Oklahoma City Monday night in the third game of a four-game trip. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.