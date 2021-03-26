Nurkic Returns, Lillard Sits And Powell Might Debut Versus Magic

The Portland Trail Blazers will feature a new starting lineup, and potentially a new face to the team all together, when they meet the Orlando Magic Friday night at the Amway Center.

First, Damian Lillard, who has been playing through a number of injuries over the past few weeks, will sit out Friday’s contest with a left knee contusion. Lillard fought through a number of knocks to help the Trail Blazers get past the Heat Thursday night in Miami -- he made the game-winning free throws with just one second to play to add another clutch moment to his collection -- but with Friday’s game being the second of a back-to-back, the decision was made to give the All-Star point guard the night off. It will be just the second game he’s missed this season.

Then there’s the return of center Jusuf Nurkic, who is expected to play Friday night for the first time since breaking his right wrist in a loss to the Indiana Pacers on January 14 at the Moda Center. The 6-11 center in his seventh season out of Bosnia and Herzegovina is averaging 9.8 points on 49 percent shooting from the field, 7.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and nearly a steal and a block in 12 appearances this season. Nurkic will be on a minutes restriction, though the assumption is he will start, as he’s done in all but one game in his Trail Blazers’ career, with Enes Kanter returning to his reserve role.

And finally, Friday’s game could be the Trail Blazers’ debut of Norman Powell, who the team acquired via trade Thursday afternoon from the Toronto/Tampa Raptors in exchange for Rodney Hood and Gary Trent Jr. The 6-3 guard/forward in his sixth season out of UCLA is listed as questionable due to “trade pending” but the expectation is that he will join the team in Orlando prior to Friday’s game. Whether he plays, and if he’ll start or come off the bench if he does, is more of a mystery.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 37-25

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 21-11

ORLANDO HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 16-14

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 106-97, 2/9/21 (Portland)

LAST ORLANDO WIN: 115-109, 1/13/17 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Eight (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's March 26 game against Orlando will be the final matchup between the Trail Blazers and Magic during the 2020-21 season. The Trail Blazers lead the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: Portland took down Orlando, 106-97 on Feb. 9 at Moda Center. Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 36 points (9-22 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 13-13 FT), five rebounds and two assists, while Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 27 points (10-21 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 5-9 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

• EIGHT STRAIGHT: The Trail Blazers have won eight straight games against the Magic, including four consecutive meetings between the two teams in Orlando.

• Damian Lillard has scored at least 36 points in four straight games against the Magic. In his last seven games against Orlando, Lillard has averaged 33.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 39-of-71 from the three-point line (54.9%).

• In his last game against the Magic on March 2, 2020, CJ McCollum recorded 41 points (14-24 FG, 6-12 3-PT, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and five assists. McCollum has scored 20-plus points in five straight visits to Orlando.

• Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points (7-16 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 4-5 FT) to go with three rebounds and three blocks against the Magic on Feb. 9.

• Robert Covington recorded five points, 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks against the Magic on Feb. 9.

• Terrence Ross scored 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3-PT) to go with four rebounds, one assist and one steal against Portland on Feb. 9. Ross is a Portland native and played two seasons of basketball at Jefferson High School.

• On Feb. 9 at Portland, James Ennis III recorded 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 3-5 FT) to go with six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

• HOMECOMING: Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons and forward Nassir Little are both Orlando natives. Simons attended Edgewater High School while Little attended Orlando Christian Prep.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #44 - Portland 125, Miami 122 — March 25, 2021, AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami

Portland rallied yet again in the final frame coming back from a 10 point deficit in the fourth quarter to earn a 125-122 win over Miami ... The Trail Blazers made 20+ threes for the 13th time in team history and seventh time this season ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 35 points (14-25 FG, 6-14 3-PT, 1-2 FT), one rebound, and eight assists ... Damian Lillard added 22 points (6-19 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 8-8 FT), three rebounds and nine assists one block ... Carmelo Anthony had 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes off the bench ... Enes Kanter had 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT) and 16 rebounds, including nine offensive ... Kanter is the first Trail Blazer to ever record consecutive games with nine or more offensive boards ... Tyler Herro led the Heat with 29 points (9-19 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and eight assists ... Bam Adebayo added 29 points, nine rebounds and seven assists on 13-of-16 shooting (3-3 FT).

Game #43 - Brooklyn 116, Portland 112 — March 23, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

James Harden tied a career-high in assists, and despite scoring 41 first quarter points Portland wasn't able to hold on against Brooklyn, falling 116-112 Tuesday at Moda Center ... Portland tied a season-high with seven players finishing in double-figures ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 22 points (5-17 FG, 3-14 3-PT, 9-9 FT), three rebounds and nine assists ... Enes Kanter recorded his 24th double-double of the season, finishing with 19 points (6-8 FG, 7-8 FT) and 19 rebounds in 40 minutes ... Robert Covington had 13 points (4-6 3-PT, 1-2 FT), nine boards, two assists, two steals and two blocks ... CJ McCollum added 16 points, five rebounds and four steals ... Carmelo Anthony scored 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3-PT) and pulled down two rebounds ... James Harden led the Nets with 25 points (7-24 FG, 11-13 FT), and tied a career-high with 17 assists ... Jeff Green added 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting (2-6 3-PT, 4-5 FT), to go with four rebounds and one assist.

Game #42 - Dallas 132, Portland 92 — March 21, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Mavericks outscored the Trail Blazers by 23 points in the third period, and Portland fell to Dallas behind 37 points from Luka Doncic ... Portland's streak of consecutive games with 10+ three-pointers ended at 54, good for the third-longest streak in NBA history ... Damian Lillard finished with 19 points (7-16 FG, 5-5 FT), one rebounds and four assists ... Gary Trent Jr. added 16 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals ... CJ McCollum had 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-1 FT), two boards and one assist ... Nassir Little scored the third-most points in his career, finishing with 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and one assist ... Robert Covington contributed six points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals ... Luka Doncic led Dallas with 37 points (13-19 FG, 8-9 3-PT, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds and four assists ... Josh Richardson had 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting (2-4 3-PT, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and four assists.

INJURY NOTES

Norman Powell (trade pending) is questionable while Damian Lillard (left knee contusion) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for tonight's game at Orlando.

As for the Magic, Cole Anthony (right rib; non-displaced fracture), Wendell Carter Jr. (trade pending), Markelle Fultz (left knee; torn ACL), R.J. Hampton (trade pending), Gary Harris (trade pending), Jonathan Isaac (left knee; injury recovery), Otto Porter Jr. (trade pending), Terrence Ross (right knee; sore) and Jeff Teague (trade pending) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports NW. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.