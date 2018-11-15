Northwest Division Rivals Meet Again Friday Night In Minneapolis

After starting a six-game road trip with the loss to the Lakers Wednesday night in Los Angeles, the Trail Blazers (10-4) head northeast to Minneapolis for a Friday night tilt against the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves (6-9). Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 82-33

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 47-12

AT THE TIMBERWOLVES: Trail Blazers lead, 35-21

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 111-81, 11/4/18 (Portland)

LAST TIMBERWOLVES WIN: 120-103, 1/14/18 (Minnesota)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Friday’s game marks the second of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Timberwolves during the 2018-19 season. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers had their largest margin of victory of the season, beating Minnesota 111-81 in Portland on Nov. 4. Jusuf Nurkic led the Trail Blazers with 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 FT) and 12 rebounds while the Timberwolves were paced by Karl-Anthony Towns’ 23 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 7-8 FT) and fi ve rebounds.

• SHARP SHOOTERS: Portland leads the league in free throw percentage (86.3%) and is sixth in three-point percentage (36.9%) while Minnesota ranks fourth in the NBA in free throw percentage (81.8%) and eighth in three-point percentage (36.7%).

• Damian Lillard had 18 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and five assists against the Timberwolves on Nov. 4. Lillard has scored 30-plus points in two of his last three games against Minnesota.

• CJ McCollum had 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist against Minnesota on Nov. 4. In his last four games against the Timberwolves, McCollum has shot 11-of-19 (57.9%) from the three-point line.

• Meyers Leonard recorded his first double-double of the season against Minnesota on Nov. 4, finishing with 15 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 8-8 FT) and 12 rebounds.

• Karl-Anthony Towns has scored at least 20 points in five of his last seven games against the Trail Blazers. Towns has recorded a double-double in eight of his 13 career games against Portland.

• Andrew Wiggins scored 17 points (6-16 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 3-4 FT) to go with one rebound, one assist and three steals against the Trail Blazers on Nov. 4.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard Nik Stauskas and Minnesota forward Andrew Wiggins were teammates on the bronze medal-winning Canadian Men’s National Team in the 2015 FIBA Americas Championship.

• CONNECTION: Minnesota guard Jerryd Bayless played for the Trail Blazers from 2008-10, averaging 6.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 127 games (11 starts).

INJURY NOTES

Portland forward Maurice Harkless has missed his last nine games with a left knee injury, though his status for Friday's game is not yet know. Seth Curry suffered a left knee injury in Wenesday's loss to the Lakers, but his status is also to be determined.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday night's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry Friday's game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Casey Holdahl will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.