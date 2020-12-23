New-Look Trail Blazers Host Jazz In Season Opener Wednesday Night

The Portland Trail Blazers have undergone a significant number of changes since their 2019-20 season came to and end. They’ve added two starters, Robert Covington and Derrick Jones Jr., revamped their center rotation, converted Carmelo Anthony from starter to super sub and have changed some of their long-held defensive principles. So the Trail Blazers team that takes the court this season will look markedly different.

However, the same could not be said for Portland’s first opponent, the Utah Jazz, who they’ll host in their season opener Wednesday night at the Moda Center. While many of the rosters in the NBA underwent changes, the Jazz, who finished last season with 44 wins and the five-seed in the West, are mostly running it back.

“They’re essentially the same team as they were last year,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “The one thing they’ve been doing in preseason is shooting a lot of threes -- I think they got over 50 three attempts the last game they played against the Clippers. Bogdanovic at four really spaces the floor, Mitchell is a great player, Conley runs the show, Gobert is a defensive presence, so their main guys are still there and they’re very similar to the way they’ve been the last year or two.”

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Jazz lead, 104-88

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 65-31

UTAH HOME: Jazz lead, 73-23

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 124-107, 2/1/20 (Portland)

LAST JAZZ WIN: 117-114, 2/7/20 (Utah)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Utah)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers play the Jazz to tipoff the 2020-21 season on Dec. 23. It is the only meeting between the two teams during the First Half of the Regular season schedule. The teams will meet twice more in the Second Half of the season.

• LAST SEASON: The Jazz won the season series against the Trail Blazers in 2019-20, 2-1.

• Damian Lillard averaged 42.3 points (53.8% FG, 57.1% 3-PT, 89.5% FT), 4.0 rebounds and 8.7 assists in three games against Utah last season. He made 24 three-pointers (of 42) against the Jazz. Lillard has scored at least 34 points in each of his last four games against Utah.

• CJ McCollum averaged 22.0 points (43.3% FG, 45.5% 3-PT, 66.7% FT), 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in three games against the Jazz last season. In his last five games against the Jazz, McCollum has shot 48.4% from the three-point line (15-of-31).

• In his last four games against Utah, Jusuf Nurkic averaged 13.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.25 blocks and 1.00 steal.

• Robert Covington has scored in double digits in six of his last seven games against the Jazz.

• In three games against the Trail Blazers last season, Donovan Mitchell averaged 25.3 points (51.8% FG, 41.2% 3-PT, 73.3% FT), 3.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

• Rudy Gobert averaged 12.7 points (75.0% FG, 50.0% FT), 13.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.67 blocks in three games against the Trail Blazers last season.

• CONNECTION: Enes Kanter was selected by Utah with the third overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft. In three-plus seasons with the Jazz, Kanter averaged 9.3 points and 5.9 rebounds in 265 games (87 starts).

• CONNECTION: Rodney Hood was picked by the Jazz with the 23rd pick of the 2014 NBA Draft. In three-plus seasons in Utah, Hood averaged 13.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 227 games (167 starts).

INJURY NOTES

Anfernee Simons (left hamstring strain) is questionable while Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) and Nassir Little (health and safety protocols) are out for Wednesday’s game.

As for the Jazz, Derrick Favors (right knee soreness) is probable.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game cam also be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.