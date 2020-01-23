New Faces And A Familiar Foe Thursday Night At The Moda Center

The Trail Blazers play their second consecutive game at home on national television Thursday when they host the Dallas Mavericks at the Moda Center in the third meeting between the two teams this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 85-74

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 53-24

AT THE MAVERICKS: Mavericks lead, 50-32

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 121-119, 10/27/19 (Dallas)

LAST MAVERICKS WIN: 120-112, 1/17/20 (Dallas)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Thursday’s contest will mark the third of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and Mavericks during the 2019-20 season. The season series is tied, 1-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Mavericks beat the Trail Blazers, 120-112, in Dallas on Jan. 17. Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 34 points (13-25 FG, 3-10 3-PT, 5-7 FT) to go with 10 assists and two steals while Luka Doncic paced the Mavericks with 35 points (11-23 FG, 8-12 3-PT, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists.

• RECENT PARITY: Portland and Dallas have gone 10-10 over the last 20 matchups between the two teams, dating back to the 2014-15 season.

• Damian Lillard has scored at least 28 points in each of his last 10 meetings with the Mavericks, including scoring 30-plus points in five of the last six matchups. In two games against Dallas this season, Lillard has averaged 31.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

• Carmelo Anthony scored 22 points(8-16 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 5-6 FT) and hauled in five rebounds against Dallas on Jan. 17. Anthony has scored at least 20 point in five of his last seven games against the Mavericks.

• Hassan Whiteside had 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the fi eld (3-6 FT) and had 18 rebounds and five blocks against the Mavericks on Jan. 17. In two games against Dallas this season, Whiteside has averaged 13.5 points, 16.0 rebounds and 3.00 blocks.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers this season, Luka Doncic has averaged 32.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.00 steals.

• Tim Hardaway Jr. recorded 29 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and one steal against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 17. He has scored at least 20 point in three of his last six meetings with Portland.

• Seth Curry had 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-10 3-PT, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 17.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts helped lead Dallas to the 2011 NBA Championship. He was a Mavericks assistant coach from 2008-12.

• CONNECTION: Dallas guard Seth Curry averaged 7.9 points while shooting 45.0% from the three-point line during his lone season in Portland in 2018-19.

INJURY NOTES

Hassan Whiteside (groin contusion) is probable and CJ McCollum (left ankle sprain) is questionable for Thursday's game. Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), Skal Labissiere (left knee inflammation) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out for Monday's game.

As for the Mavericks, Ryan Broekhoff (left fibula fracture) and Dwight Powell (right Achilles tendon rupture) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Thursday's game can be seen nationally on TNT. There is no local television broadcast. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.