MRI CONFIRMS SKAL LABISSIERE LEFT KNEE INJURY

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 8, 2020) – Results of a second MRI confirm Trail Blazers forward/center Skal Labissiere has a left knee articular cartilage lesion, it was announced by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

The injury occurred at the 10:20 mark of the first quarter of Portland's game vs. the L.A. Lakers on December 28.

Labissiere will continue his rehabilitation protocol and be re-evaluated in four weeks.

In 33 games (one start) this season, Labissiere is averaging 5.8 points (55.1% FG, 23.1% 3-PT, 75.8% FT), 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.94 blocks. He has scored in double figures eight times and recorded one double-double.