'Milestone Melo' Comes Through In The Fourth Versus Timberwolves

Usually when the Trail Blazers are in trouble in the fourth quarter, they turn look to Damian Lillard and “Dame Time” to turn the tide. But on Saturday in Minneapolis, it would be Carmelo Anthony, on the precipice of surpassing another impressive milestone, who would come through in the clutch.

The 6-8 forward in his 18th season out of Syracuse scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, including a three that moved him into 11th in NBA history in scoring, and handed out four assists to help lift the Trail Blazers to a 125-121 victory versus the Timberwolves Saturday night at the Target Center.

“Having a guy like Melo on night’s like this, he can get it going,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “Even on nights that he doesn’t have it going he’s such a threat out there that he commands attention... Second half, he made some good passes, we played through him at the elbow. Obviously he’s a great player, it’s a great milestone that he passed tonight, and to have a guy who can get you 26 points off the bench is a luxury.”

The Trail Blazers are now 22-15 overall this season and 11-8 on the road. Portland has now won the first two games of season series versus Minnesota with one game left to play.

Though the first half was defined more by foul calls -- the teams combined for 26 fouls and 38 free throws in the first 24 minutes -- and turnovers than quality play from either team, Portland still managed to hold a double-digit lead for most of the first half.



Between Enes Kanter putting up 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting in the first quarter, Portland scoring 14 points off 10 Minnesota turnovers and Anthony and Damian Lillard combining for 13 points on 13-of-13 shooting from the three throw line, the road team took a nine-point lead into the half despite never playing close to their best.

But thanks to a poor defense effort -- Minnesota would shoot 65 percent from the field and 57 percent from three -- and a continued inability to knock down threes, the Blazers were outscored 37-27 in the third quarter and went into the fourth trailing 94-93 to the team with the worst record in the NBA.

But rather than leaning on “Logo Lillard” for late-game heroics, the Trail Blazers turned to “Milestone Melo” in order to pull the game out.

Anthony made the first field goal of the fourth for the Blazers with 9:46 to play, and would proceed to score eight points over the next two minutes to lead a 16-9 run that would give the Blazers a 109-103 advantage with just over six minutes to play.

“Just taking my time, wasn’t trying to rush,” said Anthony of his fourth-quarter performance. “Taking my time, getting to my spots. Same shots I shoot every day! Same exact shots I shoot every day. It’s a rhythm, it’s a confidence. Once you get to that spot, it’s all about making or missing at that point.”

The Timberwolves would continue to hang around and threatened to retake the lead after an Anthony Edwards dunk cut Portland’s advantage to 116-115 with just over two minutes to play.

But Anthony responded on the next possession with a 11-foot jumper, then assisted on Portland’s next make, a Lillard three-pointer, with 1:13 to play and then foul Derrick Jones Jr. for a dunk with a spectacular pass with 43.9 seconds to play that gave Portland a five-point lead, just enough to eek out the victory.

“We know (Minnesota) is a team that’s not gonna quit, they gonna keep fighting, and they showed that tonight,” said Anthony. “They got some momentum in that second half, got the lead at one point inn the game. We kept our composure, stayed with it, ran our offense. We tried to get a couple stops in a row, was hard at one point in time, a lot of fouls and things like that, missed opportunities on the defensive rebounding. Some things we’ve got to clean up, but I’m glad we got this one.”

Anthony scored 10 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, including his first jumper of the fourth that pushed him past 26,946 points, and thus, moved him past Hakeem Olajuwon for 11th all-time in NBA history in scoring.

“I’m still here, I’m still going, I’m still enjoying the game, I’m still happy, that’s all that matters,” said Anthony. “We all know what Hakeem did for the game, his mark he left on this game will be unprecedented. I’m just happy to be here... I’m able to continue to play, I’m still here and I’m still climbing.”

He now trails Elvin Hayes at 27,313 points for 10th in NBA history in scoring.

Lillard had seven assists in the first quarter and finished with 10 for the game while also scoring 25 points and grabbing five rebounds in 35 minutes. Kanter finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds and Jones Jr. added 11 points in 21 minutes.

Karl-Anthony Towns led all scorers with 34 points while also logging 10 rebounds. Edwards contributed 10 and Jaylen Nowell came off the bench to score 17.

Next up, the Trail Blazers will stay over in Minneapolis in order to wrap up the season series versus the Timberwolves with the second night of a back-to-back. Tipoff is scheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m.