McCollum Takes Next Step In Return To Court

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 16, 2021) – Portland guard CJ McCollum, who suffered a left mid-foot fracture on January 16 against the Atlanta Hawks, continues to progress in his return to action, it was announced today by Trail Blazers president of basketball operations, Neil Olshey.

McCollum, who was examined today by team medical personnel, will no longer be required to wear a walking boot and will advance to the next stage of his rehabilitation. He will be reevaluated again in two weeks. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

McCollum averaged 26.7 points (47.3% FG, 44.1% 3-PT, 84.4% FT), 3.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists through 13 games with Portland prior to the injury.