McCollum Expected To Return Versus Pelicans Tuesday Night

After finishing off the first half of the season with three-straight wins, the Portland Trail Blazers have struggled in their three games since the All-Star break.

But help is on the way.

After missing the last 25 games with a broken bone in his left foot, Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is expected to return to the lineup when the Trail Blazers begin a five-game homestand by hosting the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 34-29

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 21-10

NEW ORLEANS HOME: Pelicans lead, 19-13

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 126-124, 2/17/21 (New Orleans)

LAST NEW ORLEANS WIN: 128-115, 2/21/20 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's March 16 game against New Orleans will be the second of three meetings between the Trail Blazers and Pelicans during the 2020-21 season. The final game will come two days later, on March 18. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers defeated the Pelicans, 126-124 in New Orleans on Feb. 17. Damian Lillard had 43 points (14- 28 FG, 7-16 3-PT, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, and tied a career-high with 16 assists, while Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with a career-high 36 points (12-18 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 11-15 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

• Damian Lillard has scored at least 20 points in 20 of his 26 career games against New Orleans. He holds career averages of 24.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists over those 26 games.

• Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal on Feb. 17. Trent has scored at least 15 points and made three or more three-pointers in each of his last two games against New Orleans.

• Derrick Jones Jr. finished with 13 points on 6-of-8 from the field (1-2 3-PT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks against the Pelicans on Feb. 17.

• Lonzo ball scored 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 2-2 FT), and had two rebounds, five assists and one steal against Portland on Feb. 17. His 21 points are tied for his third-highest scoring game of the season.

• Willy Hernangomez recorded his first double-double of the season on Feb. 17, finishing with 11 points and a career-best 17 boards.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Damian Lillard (15,995 career points) is five points shy of 16,000 for his career. He will become the fourth player in NBA history to record at least 16,000 points and 4,000 assists in the first nine seasons of his career (Bird/James/Robertson).

• CONNECTION: Pelicans forward Wenyen Gabriel spent part of the 2019-20 season with the Trail Blazers. He appeared in 19 games, scoring 44 total points and grabbing 42 rebounds. He recorded his career-high of 12 points against his current team, the Pelicans, on Feb. 11, 2020 while with the Trail Blazers.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #38 - Minnesota 114, Portland 112 — March 14, 2021, Target Center

Despite scoring a season-high 40 fourth quarter points, the Trail Blazers weren't able to overcome the Timberwolves, as Minnesota took a 114-112 victory ... Portland made double-digit three-pointers for the 51st consecutive contest ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 38 points (12-21 FG, 6-13 3-PT, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds and four assists ... Lillard inched to within five points of 16,000 for his career ... Gary Trent Jr. recorded 21 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals ... Robert Covington tied a season-high with 19 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 1-1 FT), to go with seven rebounds and five assists ... Carmelo Anthony had 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes off the bench ... Anthony Edwards eclipsed the 30-point mark for the first time in his career, finishing with a career-high 34 points (12-24 FG, 6-14 3-PT, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists.

Game #37 - Portland 125, Minnesota 121 — March 13, 2021, Target Center

Portland edged out Minnesota in the fourth, earning their 22nd victory on the season and defending the fifth seed in the West ... Portland made double-digit three-pointers for the 50th consecutive game, the third longest streak in NBA history ... Portland recorded at least 25 assists for the 10th time over the 2020-21 season, improving to 9-1 in those games ... Carmelo Anthony led Portland with 26 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals ... Anthony passed Olajuwon for 11th on the NBA list with his 18th point of the evening ... Damian Lillard added 25 points and 10 assists, recording his ninth double-double of the season ... Enes Kanter had 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting (4-5 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists ... Gary Trent Jr. scored 14 points and tied a career-high with four steals... Karl-AnthonyTowns led Minnesota with a season-high 34 points(12-21FG,2-43-PT,8-8FT),10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Game #36 - Phoenix 127, Portland 121 — March 11, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Despite securing a four-point lead heading into the final period, the Trail Blazers weren't able to fend of the Suns, falling 127-121 Thursday in Portland ... Each team had at least six players score in double-figures ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 30 points (10-23 FG, 5-12 3-PT, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists ... It was his 21st game this season with at least 30 points, the second-most in the NBA (Beal, 22) ... Enes Kanter had 16 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, recording his 21st double-double of the season ... Gary Trent Jr. had 17 points, two rebounds and two assists ... Robert Covington had 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3-PT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals ... Carmelo Anthony recorded 13 points and five boards, moving to within 15 points of Hakeem Olajuwon ... Devin Booker led the Suns with 35 points (12-21 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 8-8 FT), five rebounds and eight assists ... Chris Paul added 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

INJURY NOTES

Harry Giles (left calf strain) is questionable while Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Tuesday’s game vs. New Orleans.

As for the Pelicans, JJ Redick (right heel; soreness) is out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday’s game can be seen nationally on TNT and locally on NBC Sports NW. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.