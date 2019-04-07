McCollum, Curry Probable For Rematch Versus Nuggets

After falling in Friday's game in Denver, thanks in part to missing three key rotation players, the Portland Trail Blazers will have closer to a full squad when they host the Nuggets Sunday night in the second game of a home-and-home series. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

After missing the last 10 games with a popliteus strain, starting guard CJ McCollum is listed as probable for Sunday's game, while Seth Curry, who sat out Friday's loss with left tibia soreness, is also listed as probable.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 97-82

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 68-22

AT THE NUGGETS: Nuggets lead, 60-29

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 115-113, 10/29/17 (Portland)

LAST NUGGETS WIN: 119-110, 4/5/19 (Denver)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Six (Denver)

GAME NOTES

• Sunday’s game marks the fourth and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Nuggets during the 2018-19 season. Denver leads the season series, 3-0.

• LAST MEETING: Denver defeated the Trail Blazers 119-110 at Pepsi Center on April 5. Portland carried a three point lead into the final period, but the Nuggets outscored Portland in the fourth quarter, 35-23. Enes Kanter led the Trail Blazers with 24 points (12-17 FG) to go with seven rebounds and four assists while Nikola Jokic led the charge for the Nuggets, finishing with 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block.

• ON THE GLASS: Denver and Portland are the two top teams in the league in offensive rebound percentage. The Nuggets lead the league (31.2%) and average 12.0 offensive rebounds a game while the Trail Blazers are second (30.7%) and average 11.7 offensive rebounds.

• Damian Lillard has averaged 18.3 points (33.3% FG, 20.8% 3-PT, 94.1% FT), 3.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists in three games against the Nuggets this season. In his last nine games against Denver, Lillard has scored 25-plus points five times and made at least three three-pointers five times.

• Rodney Hood scored 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3-PT) to go with two rebounds, one assist and three steals at Denver on April 5.

• Evan Turner scored 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 3-5 FT) to go with one rebound and three assists at Denver on April 5.

• In three games against Denver this season, Al-Farouq Aminu has averaged 13.7 points (44.4% FG, 33.3% 3-PT, 100% FT), 11.0 re-bounds, 2.0 assists and 1.30 steals. Aminu has had double digit rebounds in three of his last four games against the Nuggets.

• In three games against the Trail Blazers this season, Nikola Jokic has averaged 25.7 points (62.0% FG, 38.5% 3-PT, 76.9% FT), 9.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists. He has had at least 15 points, six rebounds and five assists in six straight games against Portland.

• Paul Millsap has averaged 19.3 points (62.9% FG, 60.0% 3-PT, 91.7% FT), 7.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in three games against the Trail Blazers this season. He scored 25 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 6-7 FT) to go with seven rebounds and two assists against Portland on April 5.

• CONNECTION: Denver guard Will Barton played his first two-plus seasons with the Trail Blazers, averaging 3.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 144 games (five starts), while Denver center Mason Plumlee played 136 games (all starts) for Portland from 2015-17, averaging 9.9 points and 7.8 rebounds.

INJURY NOTES

Seth Curry (left leg) and CJ McCollum (left knee) are probable for Sunday's game. McCollum has missed the last 10 games with due to injury, while Curry missed the Friday's loss to the Nuggets in Denver.

Jusuf Nurkic (left leg) is out for the season.

A for the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic (rest), Paul Millsap (rest), Jamal Murray (rest) and Michael Porter Jr. (lower back) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season.

Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.