Matisse Playmaking On Defense, Mentorship and AI On The Brief Case

Greetings from the OTHER Dallas, where the Trail Blazers are staying for a few days for a two-game series versus the Mavericks. With an off day between the first game, a 126-97 loss, and Friday's rematch, it seemed like a good time to record the first Brief Case podcast of 2024, which you can listen and subscribe to below...
Topics on this, the 73rd edition, include...
• The Trail Blazers' foul-filled loss to the Mavericks in Dallas on Wednesday at the rematch on Friday, also in Dallas
• Portland setting off on a seven-game, two-week road trip
• Anfernee Simons, Toumani Camara and Duop Reath returning from injury
• Scoot Henderson getting the start alongside Anfernee Simons on Wednesday despite Shaedon Sharpe returning from injury
• The Blazers sinking in both offensive and defensive rating
• Portland going 1-3 versus the spread in their last four games and an update on their progress in surpassing their projected win total
And the show ends with an interview with Trail Blazers' forward Matisse Thybulle regarding his thoughts on the season, being a defensive playmaker, his consecutive steals streak, his approach to mentorship and giving advice, not having to follow the same rules as everyone else, his chances of being named to the All-Defensive team, artificial intelligence and what he'd like to see from the team in 2024.
