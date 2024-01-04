Matisse Playmaking On Defense, Mentorship and AI On The Brief Case

Greetings from the OTHER Dallas, where the Trail Blazers are staying for a few days for a two-game series versus the Mavericks. With an off day between the first game, a 126-97 loss, and Friday's rematch, it seemed like a good time to record the first Brief Case podcast of 2024, which you can listen and subscribe to below...

Topics on this, the 73rd edition, include...

• The Trail Blazers' foul-filled loss to the Mavericks in Dallas on Wednesday at the rematch on Friday, also in Dallas

• Portland setting off on a seven-game, two-week road trip

• Anfernee Simons, Toumani Camara and Duop Reath returning from injury

• Scoot Henderson getting the start alongside Anfernee Simons on Wednesday despite Shaedon Sharpe returning from injury

• The Blazers sinking in both offensive and defensive rating

• Portland going 1-3 versus the spread in their last four games and an update on their progress in surpassing their projected win total