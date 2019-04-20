Lillard's Third Quarter Can't Overcome Fouls, Turnovers in Game Three Loss In Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Despite trailing by as many as 16 points in the second half, the Trail Blazers were able to tie the game midway through the fourth quarter Friday night in Oklahoma City.

But between shooting 15 fewer free throws and committing 18 turnovers for 18 Thunder points, the Trail Blazers eventually fell 120-108 in front of a sellout crowd in Game Three of the Western Conference three-six matchup Friday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Even with the loss, the Trail Blazers still lead the series 2-1 with Game Four scheduled for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in Oklahoma City.

The Trail Blazers were led by Damian Lillard, who scored 25 of his 32 points in the third quarter to get Portland back into the game after they trailed by 10 going into the half. The 6-3 point guard out of Weber State also finished with six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes.

CJ McCollum went 7-of-16 from the field, 5-of-8 from three and 2-of-4 from the free throw line for 21 points to go with seven assists, seven rebounds and a steal in 36 minutes.

Enes Kanter was the only other Blazer to score in double figures with 10 points in 29 minutes. Aminu added nine points and nine rebounds, Meyers Leonard added eight points off the bench and Moe Harkless finished with seven points, three rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal in 34 minutes.

Russell Westbrook went 11-of-22 from the field for 33 points while also tallying 11 assists and five rebounds in 38 minutes. Paul George went just 3-of-16 from the field but was awarded 17 free throws, 14 of which he made, to finish with 22 points, six rebounds and six assists in 41 minutes.

After shooting horribly in the first two games of the series, Jerami Grant went 6-of-7 from the field and 4-of-5 from three for 18 points. Dennis Schroder put up 17 points off the bench and Steven Adams finished with 10 points and seven rebounds in 35 minutes.