Lillard Gets First Triple-Double To Down Rockets

PORTLAND -- With so many injuries this season, the Trail Blazers haven't had many opportunities to play the kind of free-wheeling, flow offense that has been a hallmark of the Terry Stotts era in Portland.

But on the rare occasions this season when Portland's offense has clicked, it's a stark reminder of just how good they can be when everything falls into place. And Wednesday night's game versus the Rockets, and specifically the second quarter, was one of those occasions.

After a mistake-filled start to the game, the Trail Blazers used a 17-3 run in the second quarter and got a triple-double from Damian Lillard, the first of his career, on the way to a 125-112 victory in front of a sellout crowd of 19,393 Wednesday night at the Moda Center.

“I was really proud of the way we played, especially after the poor start," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "That first three minutes was a rough three minutes, but we bounced back, and I thought we played good offense throughout the night, we made our runs with aggressive defense, creating some turnovers, getting out in transition.

The Trail Blazers are now 21-27 overall and 12-11 at home this season. With the win, the Blazers now own a 2-1 series lead versus the Rockets and finish a four-game homestead with a 3-1 record.

The first few minutes of Wednesday's game did not give one the impression that both teams would easily surpass the 100-point mark. That was especially true for the home side, with the Trail Blazers going 1-of-8 from the field to start the game while turning the ball over four times in the first four minutes.

But with Lillard scoring 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 shooting from three, the Blazers managed to get their accuracy from the field up to 48 percent before the end of the quarter. Where it not for his early-game scoring, the Rockets would have gone into the second quarter leading by far more than six, especially considering they shot 60 percent from the field and 50 percent from three.

While Lillard handled the heavy lifting in the first quarter, the rest of the team started to shoulder the load in the second. After trading baskets for the first half of the quarter, Portland went on a 17-3 run to turn a three-point deficit into a 63-51 lead with 2:15 to play in the first half, with Nassir Little, Gary Trent Jr. and Trevor Ariza all playing important roles in the rally.

“Trevor’s been in the league a long time," said Stotts. "He knows his niche, he knows how to play, he makes open shots, he defends, he gets out in transitions, he finishes when he has opportunities around the basket, he just knows his role and he knows how to do it well."

Portland eventually outscored Houston 41-24 in the second quarter to take a 71-60 lead into the intermission.

The Blazers kept it up in the third quarter, shooting 55 percent form there field and 50 percent from three while holding James Harden to 1-of-6 shooting. Portland led by as many as 19 points in the third quarter before taking a 97-82 advantage into the fourth.

And while the Rockets certainly didn't lay down, most of the suspense in the fourth had to do with whether Lillard, who entered the quarter with 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, would finally get the first triple-double of his career.

It damn near didn't happen. Lillard, despite having well over four minutes of time to secure his 10th rebound, mostly refused to crash the the glass to complete there statistical accomplishment. He eventually completed his first triple-double by trying to tip in a missed CJ McCollum 10-footer with 57.3 seconds left in regulation.

"It’s about time, it took eight years," said Lillard. "I think it’s been plenty of times where I could have just kind of hunted it – I’ve been two rebounds or one assist away, but it’s just something about I never wanted to go out there and just chase it. Just growing up, my dad would just always be on my case about playing the game the right way and letting it play out how it’s supposed to play out. So that’s kind of been my approach with the triple-doubles."

TOP PERFORMERS

Damian Lillard finished the game with 36 points on 11-of-21 shooting, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first triple-double. And with the performance, he became the first player in franchise history to score at least 30 points in six straight games.

CJ McCollum finished with 22 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes. Trevor Ariza, playing in just his third game as a Blazer, went 9-of-14 from the field for a season-high 21 points.

Hassan Whiteside put up another double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds while also blocking five shots. Both Gary Trent Jr. and Nassir Little finished with 10 points off the bench.

Carmelo Anthony (26,073 career points) passed Kevin Garnett (26,071 career points) for 17th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He finished with six points (2-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and one steal.

The Rockets were led by Russell Westbrook, who finished with a game-high 39 points to go with 10 rebounds and nine assists in 41 minutes. James Harden added 18 points on 18 shots.

NOTABLE

• Portland shot above 50% from the field for the third straight contest. The Trail Blazers were 46-of-89 (51.7%) from the field while the Rockets shot 40-of-94 (42.6%).

• Portland outrebounded Houston 50-39, recording 50-plus rebounds for the 11th time this season.

• The Trail Blazers outscored the Rockets in the paint, 50-42.

• Portland scored at least 125 points for the fourth straight game.

• The Trail Blazers had six players score in double figures for the 10th time this season.

• Portland handed out 24 assists to Houston’s 21.

QUOTABLE

“I mean, not really. It was my first career triple double, it didn’t really matter who it was against." -- Lillard on if it meant more to get his first triple-double against Russell Westbrook, one of the NBA's all-time leaders in triple-doubles.

With the homestead now over, the Trail Blazers head to Los Angeles to face the Lakers in their first game since the untimely death of Kobe Bryant. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.